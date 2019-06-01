Home › Baghdad Post › US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants

US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants

2019/06/01 | 19:45



applicants for US visas to submit their social media usernames, previous email



addresses and phone numbers. It’s a vast expansion of the Trump



administration’s enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.In a move that’s just taken effect after approval of the revised



application forms, the department says it has updated its immigrant and



nonimmigrant visa forms to request the additional information, including



“social media identifiers,” from almost all US applicants.The change, which was proposed in March 2018, is expected to



affect about 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the United



States each year.“National security is our top priority when adjudicating



visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United



States undergoes extensive security screening,” the department said. “We are



constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to



protect US citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.”Social media, email and phone number histories had only been



sought in the past from applicants who were identified for extra scrutiny, such



as people who’d traveled to areas controlled by terrorist organizations. An



estimated 65,000 applicants per year had fallen into that category.The department says collecting the additional information



from more applicants “will strengthen our process for vetting these applicants



and confirming their identity.”The new rules apply to virtually all applicants for



immigrant and nonimmigrant visas. When it filed its initial notice to make the



change, the department estimated it would affect 710,000 immigrant visa



applicants and 14 million nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those who



want to come to the US for business or education.The new visa application forms list a number of social media



platforms and require the applicant to provide any account names they may have



had on them over the previous five years. They also give applicants the option



to volunteer information about social media accounts on platforms not listed on



the form.In addition to their social media histories, visa applicants



are now asked for five years of previously used telephone numbers, email



addresses, international travel and deportation status, as well as whether any



family members have been involved in terrorist activities.Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa



types are exempted from the requirements.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US State Department is now requiring nearly allapplicants for US visas to submit their social media usernames, previous emailaddresses and phone numbers. It’s a vast expansion of the Trumpadministration’s enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.In a move that’s just taken effect after approval of the revisedapplication forms, the department says it has updated its immigrant andnonimmigrant visa forms to request the additional information, including“social media identifiers,” from almost all US applicants.The change, which was proposed in March 2018, is expected toaffect about 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the UnitedStates each year.“National security is our top priority when adjudicatingvisa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the UnitedStates undergoes extensive security screening,” the department said. “We areconstantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes toprotect US citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.”Social media, email and phone number histories had only beensought in the past from applicants who were identified for extra scrutiny, suchas people who’d traveled to areas controlled by terrorist organizations. Anestimated 65,000 applicants per year had fallen into that category.The department says collecting the additional informationfrom more applicants “will strengthen our process for vetting these applicantsand confirming their identity.”The new rules apply to virtually all applicants forimmigrant and nonimmigrant visas. When it filed its initial notice to make thechange, the department estimated it would affect 710,000 immigrant visaapplicants and 14 million nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those whowant to come to the US for business or education.The new visa application forms list a number of social mediaplatforms and require the applicant to provide any account names they may havehad on them over the previous five years. They also give applicants the optionto volunteer information about social media accounts on platforms not listed onthe form.In addition to their social media histories, visa applicantsare now asked for five years of previously used telephone numbers, emailaddresses, international travel and deportation status, as well as whether anyfamily members have been involved in terrorist activities.Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visatypes are exempted from the requirements.