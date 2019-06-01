عربي | كوردى


Saudi king slams Iran’s ‘terrorist acts’ at Islamic summit

2019/06/01 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman slammed Iran over recent attacks

targeting the kingdom, describing the incidents on Saturday in a speech before

Muslim leaders gathered in Mecca as “terrorist acts” that threaten global

energy supplies.It was the monarch’s strongest words yet since tensions

spiked in recent weeks between the two regional heavyweights.Iran had a representative present at the 57-nation summit of

the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, but its top leadership did not

attend.The Islamic summit drew political figures and heads of state

from countries spanning Africa, the Middle East and Asia.They come with widely varying policies and priorities, but

share a common reverence for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east Jerusalem, known as the

first “Qibla” because Muslims prayed toward it before the cube-shaped Kaaba in

Mecca.Despite sharp differences between OIC member-states on a

gamut of issues, a final statement by the group stressed support for a future

Palestinian state, as well as the rejection of any deal or plan that prolongs

Israeli occupation and undermines the right of return for Palestinian refugees.The language stood in contradiction to the Trump

administration’s decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in

recognition of it as Israel’s capital, as well as a still undisclosed White

House plan already rejected by the Palestinian leadership.Glimpses of the plan suggest it sidelines or ignores the

longstanding goal of Palestinian independence. A meeting next month in Bahrain

aimed at rallying Arab economic support for the plan is being boycotted by the

Palestinian Authority, but Saudi Arabia and the UAE are attending amid growing

ties with Israel in the face of shared enemy Iran.The US recently sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to

the Arabian Gulf as tensions run high. The escalation stems from the Trump

administration’s decision to withdraw the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with

world powers last year and impose crippling economic sanctions on the country.Speaking to leaders from OIC countries, King Salman opened

the summit saying the world must fight the sources and funding of terrorism

around the world.He then said the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off

the coast of the United Arab Emirates in past weeks represents a “grave danger”

to the security of maritime traffic and regional security.He blamed Iranian-backed terrorist militias of being behind

a subsequent drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.“We emphasize that these subversive terrorist acts are aimed

not only at the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also on the security of

navigation and energy supplies to the world,” King Salman said.Iran denies being involved in the incidents.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had his own message for OIC

leaders ahead of the summit, urging them to stay focused on the rights of

Palestinians.In a letter published online Friday, Rouhani said Muslim

leaders should not let the importance of Palestinian statehood be

“marginalized” in the face of the Trump administration’s forthcoming

Israeli-Palestinian plan.Rouhani also noted in the letter he was not invited to the

Islamic summit, but expressed Iran’s readiness to work with all Muslim leaders

to confront the White House’s so-called “Deal of the Century.”King Salman told OIC leaders that the rights of Palestinians

remains the cornerstone issue of the organization, which was formed 50 years

ago in response to an extremist arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east

Jerusalem, one of Islam’s most sacred sites.He said the mosque remains under occupation and threat.“We reiterate with emphasis the rejection of any measures

that infringe upon the legal status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” King Salman said,

referring to east Jerusalem and the mosque compound.Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any peace

deal that does not include an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along

1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital will be rejected by the OIC

body.“We shall not accept the rewriting of history, exchanging

justice with economic benefits and disregarding dignity and legitimacy,” he

told the OIC summit.The meeting began after midnight and ran into the early

hours Saturday due to evening prayers and day-long fasting during the holy

month of Ramadan.Saudi Arabia’s effort to bring leaders to Mecca reflects the

kingdom’s desire to project a unified Muslim and Arab position on Iran to

isolate it internationally.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran

regrets “Saudi Arabia’s abuse of its privilege as the host” of the OIC “to sow

division between Islamic and regional countries.”The summit follows two emergency Arab meetings the night

before in Mecca criticizing Iran’s behavior and influence in countries like

Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.Presenting a unified stance on Iran faces obstacles within

OIC member-states, which includes Iran. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan,

who is attending the summit, has sought good ties with both Saudi Arabia and

Iran, for example.The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group told

supporters in Lebanon on Friday the Mecca summits are a Saudi call for help

from Arab countries after Saudi Arabia failed to win in Yemen, where the

kingdom and its allies have been at war since 2015 against Iranian-allied

Yemeni rebels.“It is a sign of failure,” Hassan Nasrallah said. “These

summits are calls for help...that express the failure and the inabilities in

confronting the Yemeni army, popular resistance and people.”



