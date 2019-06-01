Saudi king slams Iran’s ‘terrorist acts’ at Islamic summit

2019/06/01 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman slammed Iran over recent attacks
targeting the kingdom, describing the incidents on Saturday in a speech before
Muslim leaders gathered in Mecca as “terrorist acts” that threaten global
energy supplies.It was the monarch’s strongest words yet since tensions
spiked in recent weeks between the two regional heavyweights.Iran had a representative present at the 57-nation summit of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, but its top leadership did not
attend.The Islamic summit drew political figures and heads of state
from countries spanning Africa, the Middle East and Asia.They come with widely varying policies and priorities, but
share a common reverence for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east Jerusalem, known as the
first “Qibla” because Muslims prayed toward it before the cube-shaped Kaaba in
Mecca.Despite sharp differences between OIC member-states on a
gamut of issues, a final statement by the group stressed support for a future
Palestinian state, as well as the rejection of any deal or plan that prolongs
Israeli occupation and undermines the right of return for Palestinian refugees.The language stood in contradiction to the Trump
administration’s decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in
recognition of it as Israel’s capital, as well as a still undisclosed White
House plan already rejected by the Palestinian leadership.Glimpses of the plan suggest it sidelines or ignores the
longstanding goal of Palestinian independence. A meeting next month in Bahrain
aimed at rallying Arab economic support for the plan is being boycotted by the
Palestinian Authority, but Saudi Arabia and the UAE are attending amid growing
ties with Israel in the face of shared enemy Iran.The US recently sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to
the Arabian Gulf as tensions run high. The escalation stems from the Trump
administration’s decision to withdraw the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with
world powers last year and impose crippling economic sanctions on the country.Speaking to leaders from OIC countries, King Salman opened
the summit saying the world must fight the sources and funding of terrorism
around the world.He then said the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off
the coast of the United Arab Emirates in past weeks represents a “grave danger”
to the security of maritime traffic and regional security.He blamed Iranian-backed terrorist militias of being behind
a subsequent drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.“We emphasize that these subversive terrorist acts are aimed
not only at the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also on the security of
navigation and energy supplies to the world,” King Salman said.Iran denies being involved in the incidents.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had his own message for OIC
leaders ahead of the summit, urging them to stay focused on the rights of
Palestinians.In a letter published online Friday, Rouhani said Muslim
leaders should not let the importance of Palestinian statehood be
“marginalized” in the face of the Trump administration’s forthcoming
Israeli-Palestinian plan.Rouhani also noted in the letter he was not invited to the
Islamic summit, but expressed Iran’s readiness to work with all Muslim leaders
to confront the White House’s so-called “Deal of the Century.”King Salman told OIC leaders that the rights of Palestinians
remains the cornerstone issue of the organization, which was formed 50 years
ago in response to an extremist arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east
Jerusalem, one of Islam’s most sacred sites.He said the mosque remains under occupation and threat.“We reiterate with emphasis the rejection of any measures
that infringe upon the legal status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” King Salman said,
referring to east Jerusalem and the mosque compound.Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any peace
deal that does not include an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along
1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital will be rejected by the OIC
body.“We shall not accept the rewriting of history, exchanging
justice with economic benefits and disregarding dignity and legitimacy,” he
told the OIC summit.The meeting began after midnight and ran into the early
hours Saturday due to evening prayers and day-long fasting during the holy
month of Ramadan.Saudi Arabia’s effort to bring leaders to Mecca reflects the
kingdom’s desire to project a unified Muslim and Arab position on Iran to
isolate it internationally.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran
regrets “Saudi Arabia’s abuse of its privilege as the host” of the OIC “to sow
division between Islamic and regional countries.”The summit follows two emergency Arab meetings the night
before in Mecca criticizing Iran’s behavior and influence in countries like
Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.Presenting a unified stance on Iran faces obstacles within
OIC member-states, which includes Iran. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan,
who is attending the summit, has sought good ties with both Saudi Arabia and
Iran, for example.The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group told
supporters in Lebanon on Friday the Mecca summits are a Saudi call for help
from Arab countries after Saudi Arabia failed to win in Yemen, where the
kingdom and its allies have been at war since 2015 against Iranian-allied
Yemeni rebels.“It is a sign of failure,” Hassan Nasrallah said. “These
summits are calls for help...that express the failure and the inabilities in
confronting the Yemeni army, popular resistance and people.”
