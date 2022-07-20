Fly Baghdad appoints Cargo Agent in Mumbai

2022/07/20 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.India's Rainbow Aviation has reportedly announced that it will represent Fly Baghdad as their cargo General Sales Agent (GSA) in India.The intention, according to STAT Trade Times, is to carry pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, raw materials, consumer durables and electronic parts to Baghdad.It says Fly Baghdad started flying to India on […]

