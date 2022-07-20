Barzani Goes to Baghdad: Trouble in Kurdish Oil and Gas

2022/07/20 | 11:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Douglas A.Ollivant for War on the Rocks.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Barzani Goes to Baghdad: Trouble in the Kurdish Oil and Gas Sector

A recent Federal Supreme Court decision in Iraq has put a legal stake in the heart of Kurdistan's oil and gas sector - the financial lifeline of the region.

Only one man has the power to fix this.



Masoud Barzani - the 75 year-old former president and de facto patriarch of the Kurdistan region - must go to Baghdad and cut a political deal.

Click here to read the full article.