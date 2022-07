Iraq condemns Türkiye for 'violation' after deadly Kurdistan strike

2022/07/21 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

FILE PIC: Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



/AFP

FILE PIC: Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



/AFP

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned artillery strikes blamed on Türkiye that authorities said killed nine civilians Wednesday in the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

"Turkish forces have perpetrated once more a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," he said on Twitter, condemning the harm caused to "the life and security of Iraqi citizens" and reserving Iraq's right to retaliate.

(With input from AFP)