Franciscan Ministries Welcomes New President, Chief Executive Officer

2022/07/21 | 10:08 - Source: Iraq News

Regina Umanskiy has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Franciscan Ministries.

Regina Umanskiy will lead Franciscan Ministries, one of the nation's top Catholic senior living and community-based service providers.

Regina brings the gifts of compassion and deep respect for others and the ministry of senior living.



We welcome her with open arms as she joins us in continuing our 128-year legacy.”

— Sister M.



Bernadette Bajuscik

LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Ministries announced today that following a national search, Regina Umanskiy has been named as the Ministry’s new president and chief executive officer.Umanskiy will succeed Judy Amiano, who announced her retirement earlier this year.“The sisters and I are honored to welcome Regina Umanskiy to lead our sponsored ministries”, said Sister M.



Bernadette Bajuscik, General Minister of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.



“Besides her wealth of knowledge, Regina brings the gifts of compassion and deep respect for others and the ministry of senior living.



We welcome her with open arms, as she joins us in continuing the 128-year legacy and the charism of our Foundress Mother Mary Theresa Dudzik.”In her new role, Umanskiy will oversee all aspects of the Ministry, including Franciscan Communities, Franciscan Advisory Services and the philanthropic efforts of Madonna Foundation and St.



Jude House.As a forward-thinking, strategic operations executive, Umanskiy brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the senior living industry.



She is skilled in developing client relations, cultivating business growth opportunities and implementing programs to drive resident and associate engagement.Most recently, Umanskiy served as Vice President of Operations and Integrated Solutions for Senior Lifestyle Corporation in Chicago.



She oversaw a 2,100-bed portfolio of nine communities across six states, consisting of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, independent living, assisted living and memory care.Umanskiy received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ursuline College.



She is also a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.“I am honored and delighted to join Franciscan Ministries with its strong history of philanthropy and devotion to its Mission to ‘Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy’.



I look forward to partnering with compassionate, experienced and dedicated professionals; to help lead the Ministry in fulfilling the Mission by providing exceptional care to our residents and support to our associates,” Umanskiy said.For more information about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or go to http://www.franciscanministries.org.About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.



They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more.



Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones.



Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.

Amber SpringerFranciscan MinistriesAmSpringer@franciscanministries.orgVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

July 20, 2022, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release