Iraq Paying Gas, Electricity Import Bills to Iran

2019/06/01 | 19:57
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Despite major obstacles the United States has created for Iran's energy customers, Iraq continues to purchase gas and electricity from Iran and pay for it.
US sanctions on Iran’s banking sector have interrupted overseas payments but Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has said that the problem is solved and the Iraqis are paying their bills, ISNA reported.
Last November the United States imposed its toughest sanctions on Iran, prohibiting and penalizing business with Iranian energy, shipping, and financial services sectors, as well as other activities. The move followed President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal last May from Iran’s landmark nuclear deal with the six world powers.
