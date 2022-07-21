2022/07/21 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Governor of Anbar, Ali Farhan (pictured), has reportedly announced new oil discoveries in the province.According to the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), the finds are in the Nukhaib and Tharthar areas.Farhan is quoted as saying that, "the local government in Anbar worked to prepare the atmosphere for oil exploration […]

read more New Oil Finds reported in Iraq's Anbar Province first appeared on Iraq Business News.