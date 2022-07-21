2022/07/21 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has recalled its Charge d'Affairs from Ankara for consultation, and suspended the appointment of a new Iraqi ambassador to Turkey, following a airstrike on a tourist resort in Zakho, in Iraqi Kurdistan.At least eight civilians were killed in the attack, including several children.The Iraqi Cabinet also directed the Ministry […]

read more Dohuk Attack: Iraq Suspends Appointment of Amb.



to Turkey first appeared on Iraq Business News.