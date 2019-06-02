Home › Baghdad Post › Iran might not be able to wait Trump out

Iran might not be able to wait Trump out

2019/06/02 | 07:10























John Hannah















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-John HannahI don’tsee much mystery in the recent ratcheting up of tensions between the UnitedStates and Iran. US sanctions are crushing the Iranian economy. Theever-tightening vice has proved increasingly threatening to Iran’s leaders. Inresponse, they have been scrambling for ways to push back and force the UnitedStates to relent without triggering a potentially suicidal conflict with the USmilitary. The US intelligence community detected the spike in Iranianpreparations to target American interests, resulting in the decision to augmentUS forces in the region as well as a flurry of public warnings meant to deterany challenge.Iran’s decision to escalate was no surprise. Iwrote about it for Foreign Policy seven months ago—just before President DonaldTrump reimposed US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports. At the time, I saidthat in the coming months the Iranian regime was likely to come under greaterstress than at any time since the 1979 revolution, and that as the UnitedStates cranked up its campaign of economic warfare and the walls graduallyclosed in on Iran, the Trump administration should be ready for Tehran to lashout—not via a conventional confrontation with the US military but throughhard-to-attribute, asymmetric attacks, most likely using proxies and targetingWashington’s weaker regional allies as much as US personnel and assets. Forexample: the sabotage Saudi Arabia accused Iran of perpetrating againstcommercial oil tankers just outside the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month,the drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against critical Saudi oilinfrastructure, and the rocket launched near the US Embassy in Baghdad,presumably by a pro-Iranian militia.With Tehran facing the prospect of acatastrophic collapse in oil exports, the regime’s economic lifeline, it’sobvious that the United States and Iran have entered a new, more perilous phasein their four-decade-old struggle. It’s rapidly dawning on Iran’s leaders thatPlan A, their preferred strategy of waiting out the Trump administration, maynot be viable. The risks of simply sitting back and absorbing ever morepowerful blows from a relentless US sanctions machine for another 18 to 20months, or even longer should Trump be reelected, have grown unacceptably high.I’ll admit that it took a bit longer than Iexpected for the Iranian regime to start unleashing Qassem Suleimani—the headof the paramilitary branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps known asthe Quds Force. Even after the oil sanctions came back into full force lastNovember and Iran’s exports were rapidly cut in half, the regime largely sat onits hands for six months. It appeared to have initially calculated that wisermove was to be patient, hunkering down and riding out the sanctions until afterthe 2020 election, when Trump might be replaced by a more accommodating US president—ifnot impeached and removed from office sooner. Until then, Iran’s leaders seemedto bet that a combination of factors would allow them to continue scraping byeconomically. Two were paramount. First, that the Europeans, desperate tosalvage the Iran nuclear deal, would come up with a credible payment mechanismfor financing continued trade with Iran. Second, and even more important, thatthe United States would keep issuing periodic waivers (as it did last November)to a handful of countries (most importantly China, India, Japan, South Korea,and Turkey) allowing them to continue buying significant quantities of Iranianoil.Alas, both those bets have failed. As much asthe Europeans have bemoaned Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and reimpositionof sanctions, they’ve been powerless to do much of anything about it. No matterhow good the mechanism that European bureaucrats may have built on paper forcircumventing sanctions, major European companies, banks, and business leadersare having none of it, refusing to take the risk of being caught on the wrongside of a US Treasury designation.Even more consequential was the United States’announcement in late April that it would no longer extend sanctions waivers tocountries that had continued importing Iranian crude oil. The decisionrepresented a dramatic ratcheting up of the Trump administration’s maximumpressure campaign. The US goal was now to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero,shutting down completely the regime’s most important source of revenue and hardcurrency. It quickly became apparent that the threat was very real. Japaneseand South Korean companies ceased imports immediately. India and Turkeyfollowed suit. By early May, evidence indicated that even major Chinese energyfirms had suspended purchases from Iran.Almost overnight, Iran’s economic prospects wentfrom dire to disastrous. The Iranian economy was already forecast to shrink byup to 6 percent in 2019, with inflation raging and the currency having lostalmost two-thirds of its value. The US push to end all oil sales now threatensto tip the economy into a death spiral unlike any the regime has experiencedbefore—and all at a time when by many accounts its legitimacy in the eyes ofthe Iranian people has eroded substantiallyIts back increasingly against the wall, theIranian regime can no longer afford to wait Trump out. It needs a way out ofits growing dilemma—a Plan B that might slow down the sanctions juggernaut thatthreatens to crush it. Not surprisingly, its first resort has been to go to itsstrength: the tried and tested playbook of calibrated terrorism, sabotage, andproxy warfare, together with renewed threats to ramp up its nuclear program. Byundermining its weaker neighbors, spooking oil markets, and raising the specterof another costly war in the Middle East that everyone, including Donald Trump,is desperate to avoid, the Iranians are hoping to force the United States toback off its maximum pressure campaign.The Trump administration’s challenge is to demonstratethat Iran’s Plan B, escalation, will be as much of a dead end as was Plan A,running out the clock. Through its recent force deployments to the region andthreats to respond aggressively to Iranian-backed attacks on US interests, theadministration is hoping to deter Iran from testing it. But as theRevolutionary Guard’s recent probing actions in the Gulf, Yemen, and Iraqattest, managing deterrence against an adversary like the Quds Force thatoperates in the shadows using proxies, terrorism, and other asymmetric means isfar easier said than done. The United States will need its own broad menu ofpunitive responses, the will to implement them, and the skill to containunwanted escalation. Further economic sanctions, cyberattacks, covert operations,and limited air and missile strikes against Revolutionary Guard assets shouldall be considered part of the suite of US retaliatory options.The risks of a broader conflagration must ofcourse be taken seriously and guarded against. But it should be said that waris far from inevitable should the United States need to respond militarily toIranian provocations. Israel has attacked hundreds of Iranian targets in Syriaover the past two years, probably killing scores of Iranian troops in theprocess—all without triggering a wider war. It’s clear that Iran’s regime hasno interest in getting into a major conflict with Israel, much less with theUnited States, which has the most powerful military in the world. Should aconventional conflict start, the US ability to retaliate would be overwhelming.Iran’s leaders know it and almost certainly want no part of it. Trump’s jarringtweet that war would be “the official end of Iran” may have been inartfullycrafted, but the basic equation it put forward—that such a conflict wouldinflict infinitely higher risks and costs on the stability and security of Iranthan of the United States—is surely not lost on those responsible for theIranian regime’s survival.