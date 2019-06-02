Iran might not be able to wait Trump out

2019/06/02 | 07:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
John Hannah
I don’t
see much mystery in the recent ratcheting up of tensions between the United
States and Iran. US sanctions are crushing the Iranian economy. The
ever-tightening vice has proved increasingly threatening to Iran’s leaders. In
response, they have been scrambling for ways to push back and force the United
States to relent without triggering a potentially suicidal conflict with the US
military. The US intelligence community detected the spike in Iranian
preparations to target American interests, resulting in the decision to augment
US forces in the region as well as a flurry of public warnings meant to deter
any challenge.Iran’s decision to escalate was no surprise. I
wrote about it for Foreign Policy seven months ago—just before President Donald
Trump reimposed US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports. At the time, I said
that in the coming months the Iranian regime was likely to come under greater
stress than at any time since the 1979 revolution, and that as the United
States cranked up its campaign of economic warfare and the walls gradually
closed in on Iran, the Trump administration should be ready for Tehran to lash
out—not via a conventional confrontation with the US military but through
hard-to-attribute, asymmetric attacks, most likely using proxies and targeting
Washington’s weaker regional allies as much as US personnel and assets. For
example: the sabotage Saudi Arabia accused Iran of perpetrating against
commercial oil tankers just outside the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month,
the drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against critical Saudi oil
infrastructure, and the rocket launched near the US Embassy in Baghdad,
presumably by a pro-Iranian militia.With Tehran facing the prospect of a
catastrophic collapse in oil exports, the regime’s economic lifeline, it’s
obvious that the United States and Iran have entered a new, more perilous phase
in their four-decade-old struggle. It’s rapidly dawning on Iran’s leaders that
Plan A, their preferred strategy of waiting out the Trump administration, may
not be viable. The risks of simply sitting back and absorbing ever more
powerful blows from a relentless US sanctions machine for another 18 to 20
months, or even longer should Trump be reelected, have grown unacceptably high.I’ll admit that it took a bit longer than I
expected for the Iranian regime to start unleashing Qassem Suleimani—the head
of the paramilitary branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps known as
the Quds Force. Even after the oil sanctions came back into full force last
November and Iran’s exports were rapidly cut in half, the regime largely sat on
its hands for six months. It appeared to have initially calculated that wiser
move was to be patient, hunkering down and riding out the sanctions until after
the 2020 election, when Trump might be replaced by a more accommodating US president—if
not impeached and removed from office sooner. Until then, Iran’s leaders seemed
to bet that a combination of factors would allow them to continue scraping by
economically. Two were paramount. First, that the Europeans, desperate to
salvage the Iran nuclear deal, would come up with a credible payment mechanism
for financing continued trade with Iran. Second, and even more important, that
the United States would keep issuing periodic waivers (as it did last November)
to a handful of countries (most importantly China, India, Japan, South Korea,
and Turkey) allowing them to continue buying significant quantities of Iranian
oil.Alas, both those bets have failed. As much as
the Europeans have bemoaned Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and reimposition
of sanctions, they’ve been powerless to do much of anything about it. No matter
how good the mechanism that European bureaucrats may have built on paper for
circumventing sanctions, major European companies, banks, and business leaders
are having none of it, refusing to take the risk of being caught on the wrong
side of a US Treasury designation.Even more consequential was the United States’
announcement in late April that it would no longer extend sanctions waivers to
countries that had continued importing Iranian crude oil. The decision
represented a dramatic ratcheting up of the Trump administration’s maximum
pressure campaign. The US goal was now to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero,
shutting down completely the regime’s most important source of revenue and hard
currency. It quickly became apparent that the threat was very real. Japanese
and South Korean companies ceased imports immediately. India and Turkey
followed suit. By early May, evidence indicated that even major Chinese energy
firms had suspended purchases from Iran.Almost overnight, Iran’s economic prospects went
from dire to disastrous. The Iranian economy was already forecast to shrink by
up to 6 percent in 2019, with inflation raging and the currency having lost
almost two-thirds of its value. The US push to end all oil sales now threatens
to tip the economy into a death spiral unlike any the regime has experienced
before—and all at a time when by many accounts its legitimacy in the eyes of
the Iranian people has eroded substantiallyIts back increasingly against the wall, the
Iranian regime can no longer afford to wait Trump out. It needs a way out of
its growing dilemma—a Plan B that might slow down the sanctions juggernaut that
threatens to crush it. Not surprisingly, its first resort has been to go to its
strength: the tried and tested playbook of calibrated terrorism, sabotage, and
proxy warfare, together with renewed threats to ramp up its nuclear program. By
undermining its weaker neighbors, spooking oil markets, and raising the specter
of another costly war in the Middle East that everyone, including Donald Trump,
is desperate to avoid, the Iranians are hoping to force the United States to
back off its maximum pressure campaign.The Trump administration’s challenge is to demonstrate
that Iran’s Plan B, escalation, will be as much of a dead end as was Plan A,
running out the clock. Through its recent force deployments to the region and
threats to respond aggressively to Iranian-backed attacks on US interests, the
administration is hoping to deter Iran from testing it. But as the
Revolutionary Guard’s recent probing actions in the Gulf, Yemen, and Iraq
attest, managing deterrence against an adversary like the Quds Force that
operates in the shadows using proxies, terrorism, and other asymmetric means is
far easier said than done. The United States will need its own broad menu of
punitive responses, the will to implement them, and the skill to contain
unwanted escalation. Further economic sanctions, cyberattacks, covert operations,
and limited air and missile strikes against Revolutionary Guard assets should
all be considered part of the suite of US retaliatory options.The risks of a broader conflagration must of
course be taken seriously and guarded against. But it should be said that war
is far from inevitable should the United States need to respond militarily to
Iranian provocations. Israel has attacked hundreds of Iranian targets in Syria
over the past two years, probably killing scores of Iranian troops in the
process—all without triggering a wider war. It’s clear that Iran’s regime has
no interest in getting into a major conflict with Israel, much less with the
United States, which has the most powerful military in the world. Should a
conventional conflict start, the US ability to retaliate would be overwhelming.
Iran’s leaders know it and almost certainly want no part of it. Trump’s jarring
tweet that war would be “the official end of Iran” may have been inartfully
crafted, but the basic equation it put forward—that such a conflict would
inflict infinitely higher risks and costs on the stability and security of Iran
than of the United States—is surely not lost on those responsible for the
Iranian regime’s survival.
