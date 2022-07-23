2022/07/23 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Fitch Ratings has said that Iraq's government debt is set to fall steeply as a share of GDP in 2022, bringing it to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.It adds that while this is positive for the sovereign's creditworthiness, the decline may not be sustainable, as it partly reflects political tensions that have constrained […]

read more Fitch: Iraq's Fiscal Outperformance May Not Last first appeared on Iraq Business News.