2022/07/23 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Enhancing crime management: Training improves interviewing techniques for Iraqi investigators Iraq's security and justice sector institutions will be further strengthened under a training programme for Iraqi investigators that enables them to interview suspects and witnesses by using effective and non-coercive interviewing techniques.The initiative is a partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and […]

