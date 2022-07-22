Walmart’s third-party fulfillment business grew 500% last year

2022/07/23 | 10:02 - Source: Iraq News

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis Civin, Founder of Wallysmarter.com, has noticed the growth of Walmart 3rd Party Sellers and their profitability on Walmart.com.“Walmart 3rd Party sellers who optimize their Walmart Keywords rank easier to Page 1 and make more profit on Walmart.com versus the more competitive Amazon FBA.” – Mr Civin.The sentiment is shared by Walmart themselves.



Walmart’s third-party fulfillment arm went through a 500% growth in gross merchandise volume last year, according to Jaré Buckley-Cox, vice president of Walmart Fulfillment Services.



Buckley-Cox said in a company blog post that Walmart expects ”robust growth to continue” after launching the service for its marketplace sellers “from scratch” roughly two years ago.



Buckley-Cox added that many sellers using WFS experienced 50% sale growth for items.



The executive also noted that the program had a 90% retention rate helped in part by Walmart’s Preferred Carrier Program, launched last year and which saves sellers on inbound transportation costs.It's hard to know which Walmart products are selling well and which ones aren't.



You might as well be throwing darts at a board.



Without the right tools, it can be incredibly difficult to determine what products are worth selling on Walmart.com.



You could waste weeks of your time researching products that no one is buying.



WallySmarter is the solution to your product research woes.



With the Wallysmarter Chrome Extension and database of 12 million keywords and 200 million products, you'll have all the data you need to make informed decisions about what to sell on Walmart.com.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022 and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace.



It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers.



WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years.



The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Lewis CivinEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/Lewis CivinWally Smarter+1 (310) 464-1511‬email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

