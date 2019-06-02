Home › Iraq News › Former chief judge in Saddam trial says ready to take Iraq’s justice ministry

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Kurdish Judge Rizgar Mohammed Amin, the former Chief judge in Saddam trial, said on Saturday signaled his willingness to be tapped as Iraqi justice minister in the incomplete cabinet of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.



“I am ready to take up any posts from an administrative or legal [perspective], not a political one, because that is the essence of any executive post, if we want to have an active and proactive government,” Amin told Wakala news agency.



Amin was one of the judges who presided over the trials for former dictator Saddam Hussein and other former Ba’athist officials, but left the process before its completion.























On January 14, 2006, he resigned as chief judge of the trials of Saddam Hussein, citing government interference and harsh public criticism. He was urged by colleagues, as well as by the Iraqi and US governments, to reconsider his position, but declined. He was replaced by Rauf Rashid Abd al-Rahman.



He also claimed he was not dismissed from the process, but he resigned for personal reasons.



“There were many attempts to bring me back to the process, but I rejected all the requests,” he added.



Along with education, defense, and interior, the justice ministry does not yet have a dedicated minister in Abdul Mahdi’s government because of infighting between parties.



In the case of the justice ministry, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have been unable to select a mutually acceptable candidate.



In November 2010 Rizgar Amin a member of the Kurdistan Bloc in Iraq Kurdistan parliament, has presented his resignation from the Parliament, without defining its reasons



