عربي | كوردى


Rouhani says talks possible only if Washington shows "respect"

Rouhani says talks possible only if Washington shows
2019/06/02 | 12:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday suggested Iran may be

willing to hold talks if the United States showed it respect, but said Tehran

would not be pressured into negotiations, the semi-official Fars news agency

reported.Iran and the United States have been drawn into starker

confrontation in the past month, a year after Washington pulled out of a deal

between Iran and global powers to curb Tehran's nuclear program in return for

lifting international sanctions.Washington re-imposed sanctions last year and ratchetted

them up in May, ordering all countries to halt imports of Iranian oil. In

recent weeks it has also hinted at military confrontation, saying it was

sending extra forces to the Middle East to respond to an Iranian threat.US President Donald Trump says the 2015 nuclear deal was

not strong enough and he wants to force Iran to negotiate a new agreement. Some

US officials have spoken of the possibility of new talks.Trump said on Monday: "It (Iran) has a chance to be a

great country with the same leadership... We aren't looking for regime change -

I just want to make that clear."Fars news agency quoted Rouhani as saying: "We are for

logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table

and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to

negotiate."Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

said on Wednesday Iran would not negotiate with Washington. Rouhani had

previously signaled talks might be possible if sanctions were lifted.In Saturday's speech to a group of Iranian athletes, Rouhani

noted Trump's recent remarks and suggested they were a climb-down from

statements last year that encouraged regime change in Iran."The same enemy which declared its aim last year to

destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran today explicitly states that it does not

want to do anything to (our) system," Rouhani said. "If we remain

hopeful in the war with America, we will win."

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW