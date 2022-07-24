$25m agreement for Medical Waste Management in Iraq

2022/07/24 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ministry of Health and UNDP partner to address medical waste management challenges under $25m agreement The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq has signed a US$25 million agreement with Iraq's Ministry of Health (MoH) to strengthen medical waste management in the country.The agreement is part of the $100 million Iraq Covid-19 Vaccination Project […]

