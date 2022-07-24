WFP partners with KRG in improving Social Protection

2022/07/24 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WFP Iraq partners with the Department of Information Technology at the KRG towards improving social protection for the people The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the Kurdistan Regional Government, Department of Information technology (KRG-DIT) to formalise their collaboration on improving and reforming the Social Protection System in […]

