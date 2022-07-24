Iraq Facing Grave Threats from its Sworn Enemies

2022/07/24 | 13:08 - Source: Iraq News

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

Iraq, or more properly Iraq’s long suppressed majority, which following the collapse of the repressive Ba’th minority clique, has briefly enjoyed freedom and formal control of the executive branch of the government, is facing grave threats from its sworn enemies.

The archenemies of the 70 percent Shi’a Muslims of Iraq are not the 17 percent ethnic Kurds, neither the 10 percent Sunni Arab minority that had wielded power since Britain created the modern state in 1921 by crushing the popular revolution of the deprived majority and installing an imported king in Baghdad, nor Turkey which often indulges in cross-border raids in the mountainous north on the pretext of targeting terrorism.

Yes, you have guessed it right.



The mortal enemies of not just the Iraqi majority or Iraq as a whole, but also the entire Islamic Ummah, are the US and the illegal Zionist entity.

As part of this deep-rooted animosity, the US, whose occupation troops were the principal force behind the abortive bid of takfiri terrorists to take over Iraq in 2014-16 and have refused to leave despite the parliament’s unanimous decision, earlier this month forced Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to attend a meeting in Riyadh of six Persian Gulf states, plus Egypt and Jordan, presided over by President Joe Biden on his imperious landing in Saudi Arabia from a trip to usurper Israel to humiliate the Arabs.

The intention was obvious.



It was a pressure tactics by the self-confessed “Great Zionist” to make Iraq accept the American yoke and consequently the Zionist yoke, especially after the unanimous vote of the Iraqi parliament in late May criminalizing any sort of ties with usurper Israel.

The religious-national-political awareness of the Iraqi people, who have joined the Resistance Front and are resolved to protect their independence, has become an anathema to the US.

It should be noted that the US and Israel which in 2013 had used the oil-rich regimes in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to backstab and overthrow through a military coup the only elected government in Egypt’s history, have utterly failed in carrying out the same plan in Baghdad, thanks to the Iraqi people’s alertness and their firm friendly and fraternal ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran whose timely help saved them from the macabrely murderous takfiri terrorists.

Thus, a new Machiavellian plot has been hatched by Washington, Israel, and the treacherous cultish and clannish regimes of the Persian Gulf, to not only sow the seeds of sedition amongst Iraq’s Shi’a Muslim majority but also to undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As part of this ploy, a series of seditious audio recordings is being circulated by mimicking the voice of Iraq’s former Prime Minister Nouri Maliki, with tirades against fellow Shi’a political rivals, especially Moqtada Sadr, whose party had drafted the parliament’s popular verdict against Israel.

These audio recordings which impersonate Maliki also label wild charges against the Islamic Republic in a vain bid to create bad blood between the brotherly Iraqi and Iranian peoples.

It is clear that certain Iraqi traitors residing in the US and are on the payroll of the CIA, are behind the preparation of such tapes as a desperate attempt to prolong the crisis of the lack of forming an all-inclusive broad-based government over eight months after the holding of the parliamentary polls, in which no party succeeded in emerging as the absolute winner.

In view of these dangerous developments, it is necessary for Iraq’s Shi’a Muslim majority to overcome the petty differences to form a strong national government that will stand steadfastly against Washington’s meddling, and will implement the parliament’s vote for expulsion of all American occupation forces.

Maliki, Sadr, and other senior Iraqi officials, are mature politicians, and although some of the lower level and politically shallow Iraqis seem to have bit the US-Israeli bait, we are confident that the political leaders and religious authorities will close ranks to defeat this latest US-Israeli bid to take control of Iraq.

As for Iran, it solidly stands beside the Iraqi people, whether Shi’a, Sunni, or Kurd, to ensure the freedom and independence of the neighbouring country, which is certainly a key component of the Resistance Front, in spite of the intricate US-Zionist plots.