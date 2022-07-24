Three 3 Three Is Here

2022/07/25 | 02:12 - Source: Iraq News

Independent Music Artist & Producer

I wasn't a dope boy, was just a boy in the hood”

— Andrew Watson

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new music artist and producer has emerged from the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina and he goes by the name of Geniiie.



During his time in college at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte he discovered his passion for recording music.



His story is so unique because Geniiie comes from a low income poverty area of Fayetteville, Nothing Carolina.



Defeating the odds and making it out the projects of Fayetteville, North Carolina Geniiie has the perfect rags to riches story and Geniiie is in a mission to accomplish just that.Geniiie is the new Wave of independent music artist and producers, which has just released another album entitled Three 3 Three.



On this album Geniiie takes it upon himself to produced all of the 14 records on the album.



Geniiie is definitely on different level and is surely separating himself from the competition.



Geniiie really shows off his versatility with a mixture of different styles.



Tell Me, which is the leading single from the album has a really stylish sound with a lot of creative punch lines and clever bars.



The sample used in this record continues to ask "This is the thanks I get".



Geniiie adlibs the sample by asking tell me.



On the record Geniiie, over and over, is asking is this the thanks he get for all the many things he's done in his life and for the game.



The production here by Geniiie has its own unique sound.Andrew WatsonGeniiie, LLCgeniiiellc@gmail.com+1 980-312-7161Visit us on social media:TwitterOther

