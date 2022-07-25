Baker Hughes wins Four-Year Contract in Missan

2022/07/25 | 03:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Baker Hughes has said its oilfield services (OFS) division has secured a four-year contract to provide artificial lift solutions for the Missan [Maysan] oilield in Iraq.In a statement announcing its results for the second quarter of 2022, the US-based company said the contract includes the supply of electrical submersible pumps (ESP), […]

