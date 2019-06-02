Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi troops find bodies of nine civilians kidnapped, killed by ISIS

Iraqi troops find bodies of nine civilians kidnapped, killed by ISIS

2019/06/02 | 14:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Nine civilians abducted and killed by ISIS militants were found by Iraqi troops, near the border with Syria, military sources said.In press remarks, the sources in the border guard forces said the nine were seized by ISIS while trying to collect truffles in Anbar’s western desert, months ago.The victim’s bodies were handed over to their families, the sources added.In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS, however, the group’s remnants carry out sporadic attacks and kidnappings targeting security forces and civilians in different parts of the country.