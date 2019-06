2019/06/02 | 14:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Falcons Intelligence Cell forces killed six ISIS members, west of Mosul, an official source said.In a statement, the source said the militants were killed in al-Ayadiya area, west of Mosul, and seized their weapons.No further details were provided.ISIS insurgents took control over the city of Mosul in the summer of 2014, until late 2017, when Iraq announced defeating the group.