Iraq’s oil output surges in June as southern fields ramp up

2022/07/26 | 08:10 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Workers survey the Halfaya oil field in 2011.



It is being developed by China’s CNPC, with junior partners Petronas of Malaysia and Total of France.



(ESSAM AL-SUDANI/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraq’s oil production moved sharply higher in June, with a monthly increase of 153,000 barrels per day (bpd) taking output to 4.62 million bpd, the highest since February 2020, according to field-by-field data compiled by Iraq Oil Report.*

Nationwide exports also increased, to 3.746 million bpd, up from 3.729 million bpd in May** — with a large increase in federal exports offsetting a slight decline in oil sales by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.