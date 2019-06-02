Algeria presidential election 'impossible' on July 4: Constitutional council

2019/06/02 | 16:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Algeria's constitutional council has
concluded it will not be possible to hold presidential elections on July 4 as
planned, state TV reported on Sunday, prolonging the country's transition after
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two months ago, France 24 reported.The constitutional
council cited a lack of valid candidates, saying it had received only two
candidates, who were deemed invalid.The vote
was meant to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule in
the wake of mass protests calling for wider political reforms.Demonstrations
have continued, demanding an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled
since the country won independence from France in 1962.The
council did not set a new date for the presidential elections, asking interim
President Abdelkader Bensalah to organise a vote at a later date, state
television said.Bensalah
had been appointed as interim leader until July 9.Protesters
have called for his removal and that of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who
was appointed by Bouteflika days before he stepped down.
