Algeria presidential election 'impossible' on July 4: Constitutional council

2019/06/02 | 16:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Algeria's constitutional council hasconcluded it will not be possible to hold presidential elections on July 4 asplanned, state TV reported on Sunday, prolonging the country's transition afterPresident Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two months ago, France 24 reported.The constitutionalcouncil cited a lack of valid candidates, saying it had received only twocandidates, who were deemed invalid.The votewas meant to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule inthe wake of mass protests calling for wider political reforms.Demonstrationshave continued, demanding an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruledsince the country won independence from France in 1962.Thecouncil did not set a new date for the presidential elections, asking interimPresident Abdelkader Bensalah to organise a vote at a later date, statetelevision said.Bensalahhad been appointed as interim leader until July 9.Protestershave called for his removal and that of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, whowas appointed by Bouteflika days before he stepped down.