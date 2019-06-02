عربي | كوردى


Algeria presidential election 'impossible' on July 4: Constitutional council

2019/06/02 | 16:30
Algeria's constitutional council has

concluded it will not be possible to hold presidential elections on July 4 as

planned, state TV reported on Sunday, prolonging the country's transition after

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two months ago, France 24 reported.The constitutional

council cited a lack of valid candidates, saying it had received only two

candidates, who were deemed invalid.The vote

was meant to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule in

the wake of mass protests calling for wider political reforms.Demonstrations

have continued, demanding an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled

since the country won independence from France in 1962.The

council did not set a new date for the presidential elections, asking interim

President Abdelkader Bensalah to organise a vote at a later date, state

television said.Bensalah

had been appointed as interim leader until July 9.Protesters

have called for his removal and that of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who

was appointed by Bouteflika days before he stepped down.



