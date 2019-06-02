US prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions: Pompeo

2019/06/02 | 16:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United States was prepared to engage with Iran
without pre-conditions about its nuclear program but needed to see the country
behaving like “a normal nation”, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on
Sunday.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani suggested on
Saturday that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it
respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks.In an apparent softening of his previous
stance, Pompeo said when asked about Rouhani’s remarks: “We are prepared ... to
engage in conversations with no pre-conditions, we are ready to sit down.”However, he said Washington would continue to
work to “reverse the malign activity” of Iran in the Middle East.Pompeo said U.S. President Donald Trump had
been saying for a long time that he was willing to talk to Iran.“We are certainly prepared to have that
conversation when the Iranians can prove that they want to behave like a normal
nation,” Pompeo said at a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart in
the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona.Trump said last Monday he was hopeful Iran
would come to the negotiating table. But Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
said on Wednesday Tehran would not negotiate with Washington, even after
Rouhani had previously signaled talks might be possible if sanctions were
lifted.Last year, Pompeo outlined 12 ways Iran must
change — including stopping its support for proxy groups and halting its
missile program — before the United States lifts sanctions.He also called on Iran to stop uranium
enrichment, never to pursue plutonium reprocessing and to close its heavy water
reactor. He said it also had to declare all previous military dimensions of its
nuclear program and to permanently and verifiably abandon such work.
