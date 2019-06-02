Home › Baghdad Post › US prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions: Pompeo

2019/06/02 | 16:30



The United States was prepared to engage with Iran



without pre-conditions about its nuclear program but needed to see the country



behaving like “a normal nation”, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on



Sunday.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani suggested on



Saturday that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it



respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks.In an apparent softening of his previous



stance, Pompeo said when asked about Rouhani’s remarks: “We are prepared ... to



engage in conversations with no pre-conditions, we are ready to sit down.”However, he said Washington would continue to



work to “reverse the malign activity” of Iran in the Middle East.Pompeo said U.S. President Donald Trump had



been saying for a long time that he was willing to talk to Iran.“We are certainly prepared to have that



conversation when the Iranians can prove that they want to behave like a normal



nation,” Pompeo said at a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart in



the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona.Trump said last Monday he was hopeful Iran



would come to the negotiating table. But Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei



said on Wednesday Tehran would not negotiate with Washington, even after



Rouhani had previously signaled talks might be possible if sanctions were



lifted.Last year, Pompeo outlined 12 ways Iran must



change — including stopping its support for proxy groups and halting its



missile program — before the United States lifts sanctions.He also called on Iran to stop uranium



enrichment, never to pursue plutonium reprocessing and to close its heavy water



reactor. He said it also had to declare all previous military dimensions of its



nuclear program and to permanently and verifiably abandon such work.







