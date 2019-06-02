عربي | كوردى


US prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions: Pompeo

2019/06/02 | 16:30
The United States was prepared to engage with Iran

without pre-conditions about its nuclear program but needed to see the country

behaving like “a normal nation”, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on

Sunday.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani suggested on

Saturday that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it

respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks.In an apparent softening of his previous

stance, Pompeo said when asked about Rouhani’s remarks: “We are prepared ... to

engage in conversations with no pre-conditions, we are ready to sit down.”However, he said Washington would continue to

work to “reverse the malign activity” of Iran in the Middle East.Pompeo said U.S. President Donald Trump had

been saying for a long time that he was willing to talk to Iran.“We are certainly prepared to have that

conversation when the Iranians can prove that they want to behave like a normal

nation,” Pompeo said at a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart in

the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona.Trump said last Monday he was hopeful Iran

would come to the negotiating table. But Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

said on Wednesday Tehran would not negotiate with Washington, even after

Rouhani had previously signaled talks might be possible if sanctions were

lifted.Last year, Pompeo outlined 12 ways Iran must

change — including stopping its support for proxy groups and halting its

missile program — before the United States lifts sanctions.He also called on Iran to stop uranium

enrichment, never to pursue plutonium reprocessing and to close its heavy water

reactor. He said it also had to declare all previous military dimensions of its

nuclear program and to permanently and verifiably abandon such work.



