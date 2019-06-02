Home › Baghdad Post › Washington experts see risks in US-Iran showdown in Iraq

Washington experts see risks in US-Iran showdown in Iraq

2019/06/02 | 17:40



A



potential showdown between the United States and Iran in Iraq would carry huge



geostrategic risks, experts in Washington said.To begin with, nobody in Iraq wants more wars, the Arab Weekly



reported on Sunday.“I think the Iraqis are in a very difficult position,” said



Geneive Abdo, a resident scholar at the Arabia Foundation.Because of sanctions that limit Iraq’s abilities to get



electricity from Iran (though the energy sanction has been eased for Iraq),



Iran’s proxies in Iraq and the Iraqi government’s inability to defend itself



against Tehran, keeping Iraq from another conflict could be tough but it’s not



good for either Iran or the United States to allow it to happen, Abdo said.“We can’t put Iraq in the position of being in the middle,” Abdo



said.The United States has sent an aircraft carrier and bombers to



the Middle East in response to word of threats against US interests in the



region.Rumours of threats came after the United States ended exemptions



from sanctions for countries buying oil from Iran. US national security adviser



John Bolton said mines “almost certainly from Iran” damaged oil tankers near



the United Arab Emirates.Since then, rhetoric between Iran and the United States led many



to worry about military strikes. Abdo spoke at the Hudson Institute in



Washington about the potential for military action in Iraq if the tensions



escalate.Abbas Kadhim, director and resident senior fellow at the



Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative, said the Iraqi government would likely push



for neutrality and work not to get involved.“No one wants the conflict to occur,” Kadhim said. “Even the



Iranians don’t want that.”If Iran-connected factions in Iraq push for war that would be a



“nightmare” for Iraq, he said.“Iraq does not want to choose sides because either side they



choose it will be really costly,” Kadhim said.Iraq analyst Omar al-Nidawi said Iraq’s “most important enemy”



is electricity as the summer comes, as well as recurring fires damaging its



wheat crop.“At the moment, pulling Iraq into the conflict would make a bad



situation a lot worse for everyone,” Nidawi said.He acknowledged that there are remnants of the Islamic State as



well as remnants of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s Ba’ath Party that



may be interested in a US war with Iran.“These people are now agitating in both the region as well as



lobbying here in the US to fight against Iran,” he said. They would like to



re-establish their versions of a political system.Iran does not want to see a war in Iraq because, as the US



sanctions become stricter, the more Iran would need Iraq, Nidawi said.Even so, not all of Iran’s proxies want to see military action



from the United States.“We tend to generalise about Iran’s proxies, that they’re



puppets,” Abdo said. “It’s not as if some of the Shia militias under al-Quds’



influence are waiting for a conflict because they think it will benefit them.”US policymakers should also be thinking towards the future, she



said.“Even if we just declared war on Iran’s proxies, there would be



support for the Iranian regime that doesn’t really exist now,” Abdo said. “The



regime wouldn’t really collapse.”Michael Pregent, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, agreed,



saying: “Any group that drags the Iraqi people into war” will see “the Iraqi



people turn against them.”This would be yet another “gift” to Iran from the United States,



Abdo said.“Why would we deliver a collapsed Iraqi government to the



Iranians?” she asked.Even as the Iraqi government doesn’t want to see problems within



its borders, it also feels it can’t strike out against the Iranian proxies in



Iraq by creating a strong security response to any threat of militia-led



violence.“The Iraqi officials have made it very clear that this can’t



happen because of internal politics,” Abdo said. “The Trump administration is



very aware that the Iraqis can’t do anything.”Most of the time, the proxies work “hand in glove” with the



Iraqi government, while being a “thorn in the side” of the government the rest



of the time, Kadhim said.The perception in Iraq is that some members of the US government



would like to attack Iran or its proxies, Abdo said.“We need to change that perception,” she said. “There needs to



be something Iranians can at least use as some cover. So, rather than just how



are the Iraqis or Iranians going to respond, we should be asking, ‘What can the



Trump administration do to prevent them from responding?’”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-potential showdown between the United States and Iran in Iraq would carry hugegeostrategic risks, experts in Washington said.To begin with, nobody in Iraq wants more wars, the Arab Weeklyreported on Sunday.“I think the Iraqis are in a very difficult position,” saidGeneive Abdo, a resident scholar at the Arabia Foundation.Because of sanctions that limit Iraq’s abilities to getelectricity from Iran (though the energy sanction has been eased for Iraq),Iran’s proxies in Iraq and the Iraqi government’s inability to defend itselfagainst Tehran, keeping Iraq from another conflict could be tough but it’s notgood for either Iran or the United States to allow it to happen, Abdo said.“We can’t put Iraq in the position of being in the middle,” Abdosaid.The United States has sent an aircraft carrier and bombers tothe Middle East in response to word of threats against US interests in theregion.Rumours of threats came after the United States ended exemptionsfrom sanctions for countries buying oil from Iran. US national security adviserJohn Bolton said mines “almost certainly from Iran” damaged oil tankers nearthe United Arab Emirates.Since then, rhetoric between Iran and the United States led manyto worry about military strikes. Abdo spoke at the Hudson Institute inWashington about the potential for military action in Iraq if the tensionsescalate.Abbas Kadhim, director and resident senior fellow at theAtlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative, said the Iraqi government would likely pushfor neutrality and work not to get involved.“No one wants the conflict to occur,” Kadhim said. “Even theIranians don’t want that.”If Iran-connected factions in Iraq push for war that would be a“nightmare” for Iraq, he said.“Iraq does not want to choose sides because either side theychoose it will be really costly,” Kadhim said.Iraq analyst Omar al-Nidawi said Iraq’s “most important enemy”is electricity as the summer comes, as well as recurring fires damaging itswheat crop.“At the moment, pulling Iraq into the conflict would make a badsituation a lot worse for everyone,” Nidawi said.He acknowledged that there are remnants of the Islamic State aswell as remnants of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s Ba’ath Party thatmay be interested in a US war with Iran.“These people are now agitating in both the region as well aslobbying here in the US to fight against Iran,” he said. They would like tore-establish their versions of a political system.Iran does not want to see a war in Iraq because, as the USsanctions become stricter, the more Iran would need Iraq, Nidawi said.Even so, not all of Iran’s proxies want to see military actionfrom the United States.“We tend to generalise about Iran’s proxies, that they’repuppets,” Abdo said. “It’s not as if some of the Shia militias under al-Quds’influence are waiting for a conflict because they think it will benefit them.”US policymakers should also be thinking towards the future, shesaid.“Even if we just declared war on Iran’s proxies, there would besupport for the Iranian regime that doesn’t really exist now,” Abdo said. “Theregime wouldn’t really collapse.”Michael Pregent, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, agreed,saying: “Any group that drags the Iraqi people into war” will see “the Iraqipeople turn against them.”This would be yet another “gift” to Iran from the United States,Abdo said.“Why would we deliver a collapsed Iraqi government to theIranians?” she asked.Even as the Iraqi government doesn’t want to see problems withinits borders, it also feels it can’t strike out against the Iranian proxies inIraq by creating a strong security response to any threat of militia-ledviolence.“The Iraqi officials have made it very clear that this can’thappen because of internal politics,” Abdo said. “The Trump administration isvery aware that the Iraqis can’t do anything.”Most of the time, the proxies work “hand in glove” with theIraqi government, while being a “thorn in the side” of the government the restof the time, Kadhim said.The perception in Iraq is that some members of the US governmentwould like to attack Iran or its proxies, Abdo said.“We need to change that perception,” she said. “There needs tobe something Iranians can at least use as some cover. So, rather than just howare the Iraqis or Iranians going to respond, we should be asking, ‘What can theTrump administration do to prevent them from responding?’”