Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th, will fight for more Common-Sense Gun Safety Legislation

2022/07/27 | 06:06 - Source: Iraq News

Highland Park, Illinois

Reasonable measures to curb gun violence in America are long overdue.



Rep.



Tom Emmer continues to try and block gun safety reform, and Minnesotans are fed up.

This is the most important step to reducing gun violence: taking care of our citizens’ mental health so that they don’t become radicalized or mentally ill to the point of committing mass homicide.”

— Jeanne Hendricks

ST.



CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jeanne Hendricks for U.S.



Congress campaign in Minnesota’s 6th District announces that it will continue to fight for more common-sense gun safety legislation.



Jeanne Hendricks said, "As a Congresswoman, I would have voted for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which was ratified on June 25th, 2022.



NRCC Chair and GOP U.S.



Rep.



Tom Emmer voted NO on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act."Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S.



Congress in Minnesota's 6th, continued, "Our country is in crisis.



Over 300 mass shootings have been committed since the start of 2022.



Recently, a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois killed eight and left nearly 30 injured during an Independence Day parade.



Among the injured, 8-year old Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed and in critical condition.



Cooper recently underwent his seventh risky surgery to repair a bullet wound through his esophagus.



As of writing, he is off ventilator but still in critical condition.



This was one of 14 mass shootings during the 4th of July weekend; in this one weekend alone, 11 people were killed and 70 injured.



Shootings in America are occurring at such a rate that news outlets can’t cover them all.



There has not been a single week in 2022 without at least four mass shootings.



Our country is in crisis.Current GOP U.S.



Rep.



Tom Emmer has done nothing to help alleviate the American gun violence crisis.



Emmer voted NO on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major piece of bipartisan common-sense gun safety legislation in decades.



Minnesotans are sick and tired of watching Rep.



Tom Emmer do nothing while Americans are shot and killed.



It is time for a change.By opposing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, U.S.



Rep.



Tom Emmer also voted NO for increasing funding and resources for mental health, despite being a member of the U.S.



House Mental Health Caucus.



The goal of the Mental Health Caucus is to “raise visibility for mental health reforms and find solutions to improve mental health care and delivery of services to those in need.” Yet Rep.



Emmer voted against providing vital funding for mental health services and trained responders.



He has voted no against the very mission of a caucus that he serves in.



I can define Tom Emmer's non-actions on common-sense gun safety legislation as: Hypocrisy.



As the Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep.



Tom Emmer is committed to toeing the Republican party-line, no matter who gets hurt.



And it is Tom Emmer’s job to make sure that anti-gun safety Republican candidates get elected for U.S.



Congress to take back the U.S.



House for the Republican Party."Jeanne Hendricks stated, “As Congresswoman, I will work tirelessly to protect our communities from violent criminals and those challenged by their mental health.



I will introduce common-sense gun safety legislation that protects the rights of law-abiding citizens to own firearms; and creates and requires efficient universal background checks which include cross-checking with military databases prior to allowing purchases.



I support the 2nd Amendment to the U.S.



Constitution, but I believe that we have a duty to protect our neighbors by ensuring that only responsible gun-owners are permitted to own them.”Hendricks goes on to say that, “As a healthcare provider, I recognize the role that mental health plays in gun violence.



The most important thing we can do is to vastly increase our nation’s mental health support system.



These measures could include sensitivity training for police, hiring more mental health specialists to respond to 911 calls, and increased funding for after-school and at-risk-youth programs.



This is the most important step to reducing gun violence: taking care of our citizens’ mental health so that they don’t become radicalized or mentally ill to the point of committing mass homicide.”###To learn more about Jeanne Hendricks' position on Violence Prevention & 2nd Amendment Rights and how to support Jeanne Hendricks for U.S.



Congress, visit us at: www.hendricks2022.com.​​Jeanne Hendricks is a nurse anesthetist, Mom, and community activist who makes decisions every day based on facts and science.



She has spent the last 28 years raising a family and providing health care as a nurse anesthetist to Minnesota’s senior citizens, workers, Black, Brown, and Indigenous people, women, and children.



Her parents, Joyce and Lloyd, instilled in Jeanne a strong work ethic, the importance of participation in church and school activities, service to the community, and being kind, and truthful to family and friends.

July 26, 2022, 14:02 GMT

