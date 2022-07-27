Sallyport wins $127m Iraq Contract

2022/07/27 | 19:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US-based Sallyport Global Holdings, part of the Caliburn International group, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $127,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program.Work will be performed at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq, […]

