Home › Baghdad Post › Revealed: Ex-Obama Officials Advised Iran On How to Defeat Trump

Revealed: Ex-Obama Officials Advised Iran On How to Defeat Trump

2019/06/02 | 20:35



A small cadre of former Obama administration officials have been



counseling Iranian Government officials since 2016 on how to deal with the



Trump administration, according to the Daily Beast, which notes that



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zerif has been involved in the ongoing



discussions.The message? “Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm.”“Conversations between former



Obama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing since



November 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. General



Assembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists,



and former officials when he is in town.”“But the recent round of conversations, which took place over the



phone and in person over the last two months, came as lines of communication



between the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Europe and elsewhere,



deteriorated.” “It’s not just about what they were saying to the Iranians,” an



aide told the Beast. “It’s about what they were saying to their political



allies back here in the U.S. Their strategy was to divide and isolate the Trump



administration just as the Trump administration was trying to re-establish



deterrence with Iran. In the current highly partisan political environment, the



only safe course is to signal national unity—and they contributed to eroding



that at home and abroad.”In September, former Secretary of State John Kerry admitted to meeting with



Zarif “three or four times” since Donald Trump took office, a move which drew



condemnation from conservatives who said Kerry was “coaching” the Iranian FM on



how to deal with the White House.In response, some Republican lawmakers levied charges that Kerry is engaged in rogue



diplomacy and is undermining the active, elected administration.Kerry defended the meetings, saying: “What I have done is tried to



elicit from him what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamic



in the Middle East for the better.”Tensions between the US and Iran have increased recently, after



Iran warned that it would increase its stockpile of nuclear-related materials –



though the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a quarterly report seen



on Friday by the Wall Street Journal that Tehran remains in compliance with its



main commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement. On May 8, the one-year



anniversary of President Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal, Iran said that



it would begin to scale up its nuclear program, and would disregard limits on



its stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water.Iran has rebuffed Trump’s calls to come back to the negotiating



table for a new, stricter nuclear accord – and has slammed US sanctions which



have sent the Iranian economy into a deep recession.And now we learn that former Obama administration officials have



been advising Iran this whole time.“Three Obama officials who



worked closely on the Iran nuclear deal, one of whom is still in touch with



Iranian government officials, traveled to Capitol Hill to brief congressional



Democrats about the situation. Those former officials said would not say if



they passed information from Iranian government officials to members of



Congress. Rather, they said they focused on educating members about their



experience working with Iranian leaders and how Tehran reacts to economic



pressure.”“Several former officials stressed



that their discussions with their Iranian contacts were ‘normal.’ But in other



corners, these kind of talks cause alarm. A Republican congressional aide who



works on Iran policy said the conversations may run counter to the Trump



administration’s messaging to the Iranian government.” “Former Obama administration officials gave wrong-headed advice to



the regime in Iran that U.S. sanctions couldn’t work without European support



and that the regime should just wait out the Trump administration,” according



to Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the DC-based think tank Foundation for Defense of



Democracies, which has advised the Trump administration on Iran policy. “Now



with U.S. sanctions biting and the Islamic Republic facing an economic crisis,



they’d be wise to tell their Iranian counterparts to return to negotiations.



Bipartisan support for efforts to block the Islamic Republic’s malign



activities strengthens American security.”Others have defended, or at least downplayed the discussions.“The communications are not surprising because of the lack of



direct contact between the U.S. and Iran. The urgency is greater now. There is



a sense of, let’s make sure that there is some channel open,” said Dalia Dassa



Kaye, director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the Rand



Corporation. “But it’s not clear that they are talking to Iranians that are



making the ultimate decisions in the country. It’s not clear that those talking



to each other, those in the room, are representing the realities on the ground



in their respective countries.”“One former official who worked



on the Obama administration’s Iran policy told The Daily Beast he spoke with



Iranian government officials as recently as a few weeks ago, as tensions were



cresting. His message, he said, was simple: The Trump administration can



escalate things plenty all by itself; the Iranians shouldn’t take the bait,



fuel the fire, and move things from bad to worse by, for example, pulling



completely out of the nuclear deal.”“Another former senior Obama



administration official, who said he was not himself aware of the conversations,



called the talks ‘neither unusual nor particularly consequential.'”“‘Exaggerating their



significance lends undue credence to those cynically blaming others for their



own failing approach,’ the ex-official said.”“Separately, some former Obama



officials are trying to keep the roots of the Iran nuclear deal alive by taking



the pulse of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to gauge whether they are in favor of



restarting talks in the future. They are also speaking to officials in Europe



who are concerned about their long-term ability to trade with Iran and stick to



the terms of the Iran nuclear deal, all while attempting to avoid U.S.



sanctions. Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)—formerly the chair of the



Senate Intelligence Committee—had dinner with Zarif ‘a few weeks ago,’



according to a Politico report published May 23." Will the 1799 Logan Act be invoked, which made unauthorized



diplomacy with foreign powers by a private citizen illegal?Trump goes on offense — filing



suit against Cummings and Democrats who want to continue investigating Trump



and hinting that John Kerry violated the Logan Act by working with Iran.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A small cadre of former Obama administration officials have beencounseling Iranian Government officials since 2016 on how to deal with theTrump administration, according to the Daily Beast, which notes thatForeign Minister Mohammad Javad Zerif has been involved in the ongoingdiscussions.The message? “Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm.”“Conversations between formerObama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing sinceNovember 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. GeneralAssembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists,and former officials when he is in town.”“But the recent round of conversations, which took place over thephone and in person over the last two months, came as lines of communicationbetween the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Europe and elsewhere,deteriorated.” “It’s not just about what they were saying to the Iranians,” anaide told the Beast. “It’s about what they were saying to their politicalallies back here in the U.S. Their strategy was to divide and isolate the Trumpadministration just as the Trump administration was trying to re-establishdeterrence with Iran. In the current highly partisan political environment, theonly safe course is to signal national unity—and they contributed to erodingthat at home and abroad.”In September, former Secretary of State John Kerry admitted to meeting withZarif “three or four times” since Donald Trump took office, a move which drewcondemnation from conservatives who said Kerry was “coaching” the Iranian FM onhow to deal with the White House.In response, some Republican lawmakers levied charges that Kerry is engaged in roguediplomacy and is undermining the active, elected administration.Kerry defended the meetings, saying: “What I have done is tried toelicit from him what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamicin the Middle East for the better.”Tensions between the US and Iran have increased recently, afterIran warned that it would increase its stockpile of nuclear-related materials –though the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a quarterly report seenon Friday by the Wall Street Journal that Tehran remains in compliance with itsmain commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement. On May 8, the one-yearanniversary of President Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal, Iran said thatit would begin to scale up its nuclear program, and would disregard limits onits stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water.Iran has rebuffed Trump’s calls to come back to the negotiatingtable for a new, stricter nuclear accord – and has slammed US sanctions whichhave sent the Iranian economy into a deep recession.And now we learn that former Obama administration officials havebeen advising Iran this whole time.“Three Obama officials whoworked closely on the Iran nuclear deal, one of whom is still in touch withIranian government officials, traveled to Capitol Hill to brief congressionalDemocrats about the situation. Those former officials said would not say ifthey passed information from Iranian government officials to members ofCongress. Rather, they said they focused on educating members about theirexperience working with Iranian leaders and how Tehran reacts to economicpressure.”“Several former officials stressedthat their discussions with their Iranian contacts were ‘normal.’ But in othercorners, these kind of talks cause alarm. A Republican congressional aide whoworks on Iran policy said the conversations may run counter to the Trumpadministration’s messaging to the Iranian government.” “Former Obama administration officials gave wrong-headed advice tothe regime in Iran that U.S. sanctions couldn’t work without European supportand that the regime should just wait out the Trump administration,” accordingto Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the DC-based think tank Foundation for Defense ofDemocracies, which has advised the Trump administration on Iran policy. “Nowwith U.S. sanctions biting and the Islamic Republic facing an economic crisis,they’d be wise to tell their Iranian counterparts to return to negotiations.Bipartisan support for efforts to block the Islamic Republic’s malignactivities strengthens American security.”Others have defended, or at least downplayed the discussions.“The communications are not surprising because of the lack ofdirect contact between the U.S. and Iran. The urgency is greater now. There isa sense of, let’s make sure that there is some channel open,” said Dalia DassaKaye, director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the RandCorporation. “But it’s not clear that they are talking to Iranians that aremaking the ultimate decisions in the country. It’s not clear that those talkingto each other, those in the room, are representing the realities on the groundin their respective countries.”“One former official who workedon the Obama administration’s Iran policy told The Daily Beast he spoke withIranian government officials as recently as a few weeks ago, as tensions werecresting. His message, he said, was simple: The Trump administration canescalate things plenty all by itself; the Iranians shouldn’t take the bait,fuel the fire, and move things from bad to worse by, for example, pullingcompletely out of the nuclear deal.”“Another former senior Obamaadministration official, who said he was not himself aware of the conversations,called the talks ‘neither unusual nor particularly consequential.'”“‘Exaggerating theirsignificance lends undue credence to those cynically blaming others for theirown failing approach,’ the ex-official said.”“Separately, some former Obamaofficials are trying to keep the roots of the Iran nuclear deal alive by takingthe pulse of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to gauge whether they are in favor ofrestarting talks in the future. They are also speaking to officials in Europewho are concerned about their long-term ability to trade with Iran and stick tothe terms of the Iran nuclear deal, all while attempting to avoid U.S.sanctions. Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)—formerly the chair of theSenate Intelligence Committee—had dinner with Zarif ‘a few weeks ago,’according to a Politico report published May 23." Will the 1799 Logan Act be invoked, which made unauthorizeddiplomacy with foreign powers by a private citizen illegal?Trump goes on offense — filingsuit against Cummings and Democrats who want to continue investigating Trumpand hinting that John Kerry violated the Logan Act by working with Iran.