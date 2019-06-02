عربي | كوردى


Revealed: Ex-Obama Officials Advised Iran On How to Defeat Trump

2019/06/02
A small cadre of former Obama administration officials have been

counseling Iranian Government officials since 2016 on how to deal with the

Trump administration, according to the Daily Beast, which notes that

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zerif has been involved in the ongoing

discussions.The message? “Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm.”“Conversations between former

Obama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing since

November 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. General

Assembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists,

and former officials when he is in town.”“But the recent round of conversations, which took place over the

phone and in person over the last two months, came as lines of communication

between the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Europe and elsewhere,

deteriorated.” “It’s not just about what they were saying to the Iranians,” an

aide told the Beast. “It’s about what they were saying to their political

allies back here in the U.S. Their strategy was to divide and isolate the Trump

administration just as the Trump administration was trying to re-establish

deterrence with Iran. In the current highly partisan political environment, the

only safe course is to signal national unity—and they contributed to eroding

that at home and abroad.”In September, former Secretary of State John Kerry admitted to meeting with

Zarif “three or four times” since Donald Trump took office, a move which drew

condemnation from conservatives who said Kerry was “coaching” the Iranian FM on

how to deal with the White House.In response, some Republican lawmakers levied charges that Kerry is engaged in rogue

diplomacy and is undermining the active, elected administration.Kerry defended the meetings, saying: “What I have done is tried to

elicit from him what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamic

in the Middle East for the better.”Tensions between the US and Iran have increased recently, after

Iran warned that it would increase its stockpile of nuclear-related materials –

though the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a quarterly report seen

on Friday by the Wall Street Journal that Tehran remains in compliance with its

main commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement. On May 8, the one-year

anniversary of President Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal, Iran said that

it would begin to scale up its nuclear program, and would disregard limits on

its stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water.Iran has rebuffed Trump’s calls to come back to the negotiating

table for a new, stricter nuclear accord – and has slammed US sanctions which

have sent the Iranian economy into a deep recession.And now we learn that former Obama administration officials have

been advising Iran this whole time.“Three Obama officials who

worked closely on the Iran nuclear deal, one of whom is still in touch with

Iranian government officials, traveled to Capitol Hill to brief congressional

Democrats about the situation. Those former officials said would not say if

they passed information from Iranian government officials to members of

Congress. Rather, they said they focused on educating members about their

experience working with Iranian leaders and how Tehran reacts to economic

pressure.”“Several former officials stressed

that their discussions with their Iranian contacts were ‘normal.’ But in other

corners, these kind of talks cause alarm. A Republican congressional aide who

works on Iran policy said the conversations may run counter to the Trump

administration’s messaging to the Iranian government.” “Former Obama administration officials gave wrong-headed advice to

the regime in Iran that U.S. sanctions couldn’t work without European support

and that the regime should just wait out the Trump administration,” according

to Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the DC-based think tank Foundation for Defense of

Democracies, which has advised the Trump administration on Iran policy. “Now

with U.S. sanctions biting and the Islamic Republic facing an economic crisis,

they’d be wise to tell their Iranian counterparts to return to negotiations.

Bipartisan support for efforts to block the Islamic Republic’s malign

activities strengthens American security.”Others have defended, or at least downplayed the discussions.“The communications are not surprising because of the lack of

direct contact between the U.S. and Iran. The urgency is greater now. There is

a sense of, let’s make sure that there is some channel open,” said Dalia Dassa

Kaye, director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the Rand

Corporation. “But it’s not clear that they are talking to Iranians that are

making the ultimate decisions in the country. It’s not clear that those talking

to each other, those in the room, are representing the realities on the ground

in their respective countries.”“One former official who worked

on the Obama administration’s Iran policy told The Daily Beast he spoke with

Iranian government officials as recently as a few weeks ago, as tensions were

cresting. His message, he said, was simple: The Trump administration can

escalate things plenty all by itself; the Iranians shouldn’t take the bait,

fuel the fire, and move things from bad to worse by, for example, pulling

completely out of the nuclear deal.”“Another former senior Obama

administration official, who said he was not himself aware of the conversations,

called the talks ‘neither unusual nor particularly consequential.'”“‘Exaggerating their

significance lends undue credence to those cynically blaming others for their

own failing approach,’ the ex-official said.”“Separately, some former Obama

officials are trying to keep the roots of the Iran nuclear deal alive by taking

the pulse of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to gauge whether they are in favor of

restarting talks in the future. They are also speaking to officials in Europe

who are concerned about their long-term ability to trade with Iran and stick to

the terms of the Iran nuclear deal, all while attempting to avoid U.S.

sanctions. Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)—formerly the chair of the

Senate Intelligence Committee—had dinner with Zarif ‘a few weeks ago,’

according to a Politico report published May 23." Will the 1799 Logan Act be invoked, which made unauthorized

diplomacy with foreign powers by a private citizen illegal?Trump goes on offense — filing

suit against Cummings and Democrats who want to continue investigating Trump

and hinting that John Kerry violated the Logan Act by working with Iran.



