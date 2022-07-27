Carleen Riach’s “But I can Still Dance” is a fundamental handbook that offers a refreshing approach to caregiving.

2022/07/28 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq News

But I Can Still Dance

Carleen Breskin Riach, Author

“But I Can Still Dance” by Carleen Riach is a journal that teaches the readers how to live a quality life and still be a caregiver to a chronically ill person.

The quality of your life can be touched by enjoyment and peace instead of sadness and sorrow.



Nobody likes to think about sadness, but it is a part of life that you must address at this time.”

— Carleen Breskin Riach, Author

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A Caregiver’s Survival Guide and Personal Story: But I Can Still Dance”: a life-changing account where readers can learn to have more fun and have a life worth living.



It is where the author shared her story along with her solution for caregiving issues often skirted over in print.



This book tackles loneliness, sex problems, money, guilt, and feelings of entrapment, in ways that all caregivers can identify and understand.While learning to live a more positive and quality-filled life, readers will discover in this book a world infused with the sweetness and joy that the gift of giving to a loved one can bring.“A Caregiver’s Survival Guide and Personal Story: But I Can Still Dance” is the creation of published author Carleen Breskin Riach, a retired caregiver coach, real estate broker, designer, and actress.



She has become an authority on teaching others to recoup.



She writes, lectures, and consults, helping others to overcome their caregiving and bereavement issues.Riach writes, “The richest rewards of life are sprinkled along the way of the journey and are not to be found at the end of the rainbow.”“What has given me the most satisfaction and joy in my life was the experience of caring for my dear husband.”Published by Book Vine Press, Riach’s new book is framed by her sixteen years as a caregiver to her ailing husband with Parkinson’s disease.



It is written to touch the reader’s heart as she explores her personal experience of loss, guilt, loneliness, and entrapment.



This book also provides profound answers that can change the readers’ life and usher them into a life of happiness and dignity.

Carleen Breskin RiachBook Vine Press+1 888-808-2959email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

July 27, 2022, 20:14 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release