Saudi Arabia approves Maritime Transport MoU with Iraq


Saudi Arabia approves Maritime Transport MoU with Iraq
2022/07/28 | 05:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia has approved a cooperation agreement with Iraq relating to maritime transport.

The official statement following a meeting of the Saudi Cabinet said simply, "approving a cooperation agreement between the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government of the Republic of Iraq in the field of maritime transport," […]

read more Saudi Arabia approves Maritime Transport MoU with Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links