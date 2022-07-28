Saudi Arabia approves Maritime Transport MoU with Iraq

2022/07/28 | 05:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Saudi Arabia has approved a cooperation agreement with Iraq relating to maritime transport.The official statement following a meeting of the Saudi Cabinet said simply, "approving a cooperation agreement between the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government of the Republic of Iraq in the field of maritime transport," […]

