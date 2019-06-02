Home › Baghdad Post › Some foreign fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes in Syria: War monitor

Some foreign fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes in Syria: War monitor

2019/06/02 | 21:10







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Seven “foreign fighters” were among the 10 killed in Israeli airstrikes on several military targets in Syria in the predawn hours of Sunday morning in response to two rockets that were fired from the country at the Golan Heights on Saturday night, a war monitor said, according to the Times of Israel.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights did not specify the nationalities of the foreigners, but in an earlier statement said that Iranian and Hezbollah targets were hit in the strikes.Beginning at 4:10 a.m., Israeli helicopters and planes attacked several targets connected to the Syrian army, including two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence outposts, and an SA-2 type air defense unit, the Israeli army said in a statement.Syrian media reported that Israel also struck several targets connected to Iran and is proxy militias in Syria, in the area of al-Kiswah, south of Damascus. These strikes reportedly targeted weapons caches and a military training facility.The Israeli army refrained from specifying who it believes fired the two rockets at the Golan Heights — one of which landed inside Israeli territory, the other in Syria — but said it “sees the Syrian regime as responsible for all attacks against Israel from Syrian territory.”The observation and intelligence targets bombed by Israel were located near the border with the Golan Heights, while the artillery and anti-aircraft batteries were south and south-west of Damascus, the Israeli army said.