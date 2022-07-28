2022/07/28 | 19:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi Sadrist protesters storm parliament Sadrist protesters stormed parliament on Wednesday, rejecting the formation of the government under the premiership of Muhammad Shia Sudani, who was nominated recently by a rival […]

read more Iraqi Sadrist Protesters Storm Parliament first appeared on Iraq Business News.