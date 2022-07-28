Vinson and Elkins to advise Iraq on Arbitration with Turkey

2022/07/28 | 19:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has engaged the Texas-based law firm Vinson and Elkins as a legal advisor in the US.Partner James Lloyd Loftis will meet with representatives of the Department of State, at their request, regarding a pending arbitration proceeding between Iraq and the Republic of Turkey.The Ministry will pay […]

