Full text of KDP, PUK political agreement 2019, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/06/02 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KDP deputy leader Nechirvan Barzani (R) and PUK’s Kosrat Rasul signing the agreement on the formation of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 4, 2019. Photo: Screengrab/Rudaw TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday has released the text of its agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Iraqi Kurdistan.
The KDP said the PUK had not committed to the political agreement on the formation of a new cabinet of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The text of the agreement that KDP has released is as follows:
From a sense of responsibility and protection of our nation’s gains, which were obtained by the blood and struggle of years, and based on the long struggle experience, the establishment of parliament and the KRG to consolidate the gains, the consideration of martyrs’ blood, the provision of a bright future for Kurdistan, the unity of Kurdistan’s people, ensuring the constitutional rights, the return of Kirkuk and the Kurdistan areas outside the Region’s administration, and strengthening our relations, both sides have reached this political agreement:
1. The two sides shall abide by the territorial integrity of the homeland and the supreme interests of the Kurdistan Region, and shall protect its political and administrative entity, and shall strengthen it through the institutional and governmental aspects.
2. Both sides build real and active partnership between them in managing and strengthening the constitutional, legal, and administrative institutions of the Kurdistan Region in a way that the powers are within the framework of legality, and their practice must draw their strength from the will of the people and official and legal institution.
3. In order to strengthen the defense system, to meet the challenges and protect the peace and security of the Kurdistan Region, both sides will exert all their efforts to reorganize the Peshmerga forces and the security forces in order to reach the full unity and reorganization within the framework of related national institutions.
4. The two sides, with all their abilities, support the Kurdistan Regional Government to do reforms, establish transparency more, combat corruption and strengthen the role of the monitoring institutions in the Kurdistan Region. Both sides would work as one team in the Kurdistan Parliament in case it needs a law to be implemented.
5 The two sides support the KRG in order to have a balanced and rich program in the implementation of administrative activities throughout the Kurdistan Region.
6. (A) The two sides shall exert their efforts in order to complete the Constitution of the Kurdistan Region during the fifth session of the Kurdistan Parliament, and to address the various desires related to the political system through consensus. At the same time, the two sides, based on the Central Reform Program and under the monitoring of the Prime Minister, will support the conduction of administrative decentralization, based on decentralizing the powers to the administrative units.
(B) Until the Constitution of the Kurdistan Region is adopted, draft laws that have national dimensions shall be prepared with consensus, including the electoral law.
7. Through the government, both sides will exert their efforts and move towards diversifying the sources of the Kurdistan Region, beside oil and gas, and priority should be given to the development of agricultural, industrial and tourism sectors. At the same time, the regulation of banking system and general functions’ sector, and the establishment of a service council and pension fund will be the two sides’ goal.
8. The KDP and PUK agree that the related legal institutions of the Kurdistan Region will serve the people of Kurdistan with transparent incomes from oil and gas. All the laws that are mentioned in the oil and gas law shall be adopted in the Kurdistan Parliament, and establishment of the oil and gas incomes’ fund should be accelerated in accordance with the laws adopted by the Kurdistan Parliament.
9. At the level of the federal government, the two sides agree on the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, and the implementation of the federal system’s principles, and the solution of suspended problems related to the Kurdistan areas outside the Region, oil and gas, the budget of the region and the Peshmerga, and conducting general census of the population, and this consensus will be accomplished through the legal and constitutional institutions of the Kurdistan Region and our representatives in the federal institutions, and the establishment of a Kurdish caucuses’ coalition will be a common goal of both sides.
10. Both sides are committed to the relations of the Kurdistan Region at the three levels, Iraqi, regional and international, within the framework of the official institutions of the Kurdistan Region. At the same time, the two sides will have common views to deal with the neighboring countries and to resolve Kurdish issues peacefully in other parts of Kurdistan. This is by respecting common interests and common neighborhood.
11. Both sides shall respect the rights and freedoms of the ethnic and religious components of the Kurdistan Region and provide opportunities for them to participate in the political authorities of the Kurdistan Region.
12. Both sides agree that terrorism is a continuous threat to the security of the Kurdistan Region. On this basis, they continue the internal, regional and international coalition policy against terrorism and extremism.
13. Both sides agree that the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government should provide job opportunities, improve the living conditions of people, increase the provision of services, improve the conditions of human rights, women’s rights, and protect the environment.
14. The Speaker and its Deputy shall coordinate and agree in the Parliament. This will reflect the parliamentary work between the KDP and PUK caucuses. Both sides agree that the second deputy speaker of the parliament will be for the third party, minorities, and will be nominated and elected through consultation and coordination.
15. Both sides agree that the financial side, revenues and public expenditures in the Kurdistan Region need to be reorganized, so this will be reorganized legally and institutionally through the Parliament and the KRG, in a way that results in more transparency, justice, and balance in administering revenues, expenditures and general wealth of the country.
16. The relations of the Kurdistan Region, in accordance with the laws in force, are managed through the constitutional and legal institutions of the Kurdistan Region, as follows:
(A) In the Department of Relations, Representatives abroad, Delegations, and Protocol Ceremonies and Events, the balance and the participation of both sides in the government shall be preserved.
(B) In the fifth session of Parliament, legal organization for the Kurdistan Region’s relations will be executed, in which a minister of the region will be appointed.
17. Both sides will work as one team to end the situation imposed on Kirkuk and the Kurdistan areas outside the Region’s administration, and for this purpose a joint high committee between both sides will be formed to support the KRG to normalize the situation and to implement Article 140, and the establishment of Kurdish rights in those areas will be the goal of both sides, as follows:
(A) Opening a special dossier related to Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution with all legal and administrative means at the level of both Kirkuk and Iraq.
(B) Opening a special dossier to normalize the living situation inside Kirkuk.
(C) The KRG will work in coordination with the federal government to normalize the situation in Kirkuk province and the Kurdistan areas outside the region’s administration (disputed areas) politically, administratively, militarily, and security.
(D) The process of the appointment of a governor for Kirkuk province has been specified in the annex of this agreement.
18. The commitment of the two sides to this agreement, with all its points, supports governance throughout Kurdistan which is a common duty of both sides, preserves the real partnership, and a joint committee will be formed to implement and follow up the contents of this agreement, and it will meet monthly or in times of need.
The Kurdistan Democratic PartyThe Patriotic Union of KurdistanMarch 4, 2019—————————————————————–
The annex of the political agreement between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan regarding governor and the province of Kirkuk,
With the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the necessary steps specific to the solution of the issues in Kirkuk province including the appointment of a governor according to the agreement between Massoud Barzani and Kosrat Rasul on 03/03/2019 will begin.
The Patriotic Union of KurdistanThe Kurdistan Democratic PartyMarch 4, 2019
