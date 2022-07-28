Pro-Iranian groups, mass protests erode Iraq's stability - analysis


Pro-Iranian groups, mass protests erode Iraq's stability - analysis
2022/07/28 | 20:12 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- … for prime minister.

Nouri al-Maliki, head of the pro-Iran … on Tuesday from west of Kirkuk near a town called Qara … targeted the Turkish consulate in Mosul this week.

That attack appears … rest of Iraq, is still trying to negotiate with Baghdad over oil …

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links