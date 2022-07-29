Saudi Arabia allocates Grant for Renovation of Ibn Al Khatib Hospital

2022/07/29 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the allocation of a grant from the government of Saudi Arabia to finance the renovation of Ibn Al Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.
The Saudi embassy initially announced its support for the hospital last year, following a fire that killed at […]
