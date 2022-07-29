Saudi Arabia allocates Grant for Renovation of Ibn Al Khatib Hospital

2022/07/29 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the allocation of a grant from the government of Saudi Arabia to finance the renovation of Ibn Al Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.The Saudi embassy initially announced its support for the hospital last year, following a fire that killed at […]

