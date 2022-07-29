2022/07/29 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Al Sanam Islamic Bank, a newly-established Islamic bank in Iraq, has selected ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software solution from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS).
The signing ceremony took place at ICSFS' centre of excellence, Amman, Jordan.
According to a press release, Al Sanam Islamic Bank will provide comprehensive, Shari'a-compliant financing products and services […]
Al Sanam Islamic Bank, a newly-established Islamic bank in Iraq, has selected ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software solution from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS).
The signing ceremony took place at ICSFS' centre of excellence, Amman, Jordan.
According to a press release, Al Sanam Islamic Bank will provide comprehensive, Shari'a-compliant financing products and services […]
read more Al Sanam Islamic Bank selects ICSFS banking software first appeared on Iraq Business News.