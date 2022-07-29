Al Sanam Islamic Bank selects ICSFS banking software

2022/07/29 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Al Sanam Islamic Bank, a newly-established Islamic bank in Iraq, has selected ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software solution from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS).The signing ceremony took place at ICSFS' centre of excellence, Amman, Jordan.According to a press release, Al Sanam Islamic Bank will provide comprehensive, Shari'a-compliant financing products and services […]

