Erbil security arrest 3 suspects who kidnapped Indian national for $100K ransom

2019/06/02 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Indian national was held captive for three days where he was tortured, undressed, kept in a dark room, and starved, Ghafor later told the security forces upon his rescue.
“I called my brother telling him to arrange money,” he said in the Asayish video. “He approached the Asayish in Erbil for my rescue.”
According to the Salih brothers’ accounts, they had requested Ghafor’s brother to pay them USD 100,000 which was later negotiated to USD 50,000. However, the security forces uncovered their location and rescued the Indian before any money was transferred.
“We settled for $50,000, but before any money was paid the Asayish were at the door,” Rebaz said in his confession.
Ghafor, whose restaurant has been open in the Kurdistan Region capital for 10 years, said the spot has “a good reputation” among locals.
The Indian national also expressed his gratitude to the security forces, adding he feels safe in Kurdistan despite the incident and looks forward to continuing his business for many years.
During the operation, the Asayish confiscated several weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, three pistols, two knives, four banana-clip magazines, and several cell phones. They also impounded the vehicle used in the kidnapping, a 1980s model Mazda Capella.
“I called my brother telling him to arrange money,” he said in the Asayish video. “He approached the Asayish in Erbil for my rescue.”
According to the Salih brothers’ accounts, they had requested Ghafor’s brother to pay them USD 100,000 which was later negotiated to USD 50,000. However, the security forces uncovered their location and rescued the Indian before any money was transferred.
“We settled for $50,000, but before any money was paid the Asayish were at the door,” Rebaz said in his confession.
Ghafor, whose restaurant has been open in the Kurdistan Region capital for 10 years, said the spot has “a good reputation” among locals.
The Indian national also expressed his gratitude to the security forces, adding he feels safe in Kurdistan despite the incident and looks forward to continuing his business for many years.
During the operation, the Asayish confiscated several weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, three pistols, two knives, four banana-clip magazines, and several cell phones. They also impounded the vehicle used in the kidnapping, a 1980s model Mazda Capella.