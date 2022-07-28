Tracey Chaykin Provoking an Emotion in Hopes of Inspiring Others

2022/07/29 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq News

On the Prowl (Snow Leopard)

Who Me

Colorful Eats

Tracey Chaykin is an award-winning self-taught artist.



At an early age, she desired to be creative finding in nature her inspiration.

The goal with every nature-themed piece of artwork is to provoke an emotion in hopes of inspiring small changes towards protecting our environment's future for all living on this planet!”

— Tracey Chaykin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Chaykin has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine.



Originally from the United States, this Artist has earned world recognition for her hyper-realistic artworks.



We share with you some insights from the artist.

"My name is Tracey Chaykin, and I'm an award-winning self-taught Colored Pencil artist from Napa, California.



Born and raised in the boroughs of New York City, I've always desired to be creative, even from an early age, with Nature as my inspiration.



Therefore, every Nature-themed artwork focuses on Hyper-Realism to preserve the subject with creative license and imagination for the supporting backgrounds.

Every new piece of art is an opportunity to challenge myself to invent new ways to work with Colored pencils as a medium.



Some days it's just a colored pencil; other times, it's a combination of mediums.



Once I choose the subject, I study it and consider how to represent it best using colored pencils.



And try to experiment if adding other mediums such as Gouache, Acrylic Pouring, Metal Leaf, or even Palette Knife painting further help the subject matter come alive.

The goal with every new piece of artwork is to provoke an emotion in hopes of inspiring small changes towards protecting our environment's future for all living on this Planet!"

Tracey Chaykin was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine.



This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.traceychaykin.com/..

...News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-GrimandiArtTour International Magazineviviana@arttourinternational.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

July 28, 2022, 17:26 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release