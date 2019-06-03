عربي | كوردى


Qatar objects to Mecca summits conclusion
2019/06/03 | 00:05
Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani says his country has reservations on the Arab and Gulf summits because some of their terms are contrary to Doha's foreign policy on Sunday, AFP reported.



The Qatari retreat comes two days after the end of the Mecca summit, which stressed the unity of the Arab countries against the Iranian threats to the region.  





