UK, France, Germany laud Iraq's 'balanced' foreign policy: statement

2019/06/03 | 01:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ambassadors of the UK,France and Germany hailed the development of relationswith Iraq, highlighting the efforts of their countries to increase bilateralcooperation.During a meeting with IraqiPresident Barham Salih, the ambassadors also praised the balanced foreignpolicy of Iraq and the role it plays among Arab countries, a statement by Salih's office read.President Salih stressedthe need to establish a stable regional system that distances Iraq and thepeoples of the region from conflicts.Salih noted that Iraq'spolicy is based on staying away from the policy of alignment and adoptsintensifying efforts through diplomatic channels to reach political solutionsthat promote peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.The president underscoredIraq's keenness to strengthen relations with European countries and developcooperation and coordination to serve the common interests.He also praised theEuropean Union's efforts in supporting Iraq in various fields, especially concerningreturning displaced Iraqis to their original areas.