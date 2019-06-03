عربي | كوردى


UK, France, Germany laud Iraq's 'balanced' foreign policy: statement
2019/06/03 | 01:10
Ambassadors of the UK,

France and Germany hailed the development of relations

with Iraq, highlighting the efforts of their countries to increase bilateral

cooperation.During a meeting with Iraqi

President Barham Salih, the ambassadors also praised the balanced foreign

policy of Iraq and the role it plays among Arab countries, a statement by Salih's office read.President Salih stressed

the need to establish a stable regional system that distances Iraq and the

peoples of the region from conflicts.Salih noted that Iraq's

policy is based on staying away from the policy of alignment and adopts

intensifying efforts through diplomatic channels to reach political solutions

that promote peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.The president underscored

Iraq's keenness to strengthen relations with European countries and develop

cooperation and coordination to serve the common interests.He also praised the

European Union's efforts in supporting Iraq in various fields, especially concerning

returning displaced Iraqis to their original areas.
