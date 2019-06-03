UK, France, Germany laud Iraq's 'balanced' foreign policy: statement

2019/06/03 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ambassadors of the UK,
France and Germany hailed the development of relations
with Iraq, highlighting the efforts of their countries to increase bilateral
cooperation.During a meeting with Iraqi
President Barham Salih, the ambassadors also praised the balanced foreign
policy of Iraq and the role it plays among Arab countries, a statement by Salih's office read.President Salih stressed
the need to establish a stable regional system that distances Iraq and the
peoples of the region from conflicts.Salih noted that Iraq's
policy is based on staying away from the policy of alignment and adopts
intensifying efforts through diplomatic channels to reach political solutions
that promote peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.The president underscored
Iraq's keenness to strengthen relations with European countries and develop
cooperation and coordination to serve the common interests.He also praised the
European Union's efforts in supporting Iraq in various fields, especially concerning
returning displaced Iraqis to their original areas.
Ambassadors of the UK,
France and Germany hailed the development of relations
with Iraq, highlighting the efforts of their countries to increase bilateral
cooperation.During a meeting with Iraqi
President Barham Salih, the ambassadors also praised the balanced foreign
policy of Iraq and the role it plays among Arab countries, a statement by Salih's office read.President Salih stressed
the need to establish a stable regional system that distances Iraq and the
peoples of the region from conflicts.Salih noted that Iraq's
policy is based on staying away from the policy of alignment and adopts
intensifying efforts through diplomatic channels to reach political solutions
that promote peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.The president underscored
Iraq's keenness to strengthen relations with European countries and develop
cooperation and coordination to serve the common interests.He also praised the
European Union's efforts in supporting Iraq in various fields, especially concerning
returning displaced Iraqis to their original areas.