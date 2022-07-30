Contract Awarded for Conversion on Iraqi Textbooks to e-Books

2022/07/30 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A company named as 'Pedagogy' has won a new contract with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), for "Conversion of Curricula for Grades 5 and 6 (hard copy textbooks + Videos) into Interactive E-books." The project aims to convert the national curricula (Textbooks: Arabic, Science, Math, Islamic education, and Sociology) […]

