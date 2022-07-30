Iraq signs MoU with UNDP on Digital Transformation

2022/07/30 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the government of Iraq to strengthen its digital services and build its e-governance capabilities under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today with Iraq's Council of Ministers Secretarial (ComSec).
The MoU focuses on harnessing and increasing the use of information and communication technology to modernize government […]
