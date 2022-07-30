Iraq signs MoU with UNDP on Digital Transformation

2022/07/30 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the government of Iraq to strengthen its digital services and build its e-governance capabilities under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today with Iraq's Council of Ministers Secretarial (ComSec).The MoU focuses on harnessing and increasing the use of information and communication technology to modernize government […]

