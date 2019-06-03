Home › Iraq News › Who is really behind the Torching of Iraqi Grain Fields?

2019/06/03 | 09:25



Thousands of dunams of wheat and barley crops were torched this month in Kirkuk, Ninevah, Salahuddin and Diyala provinces, adding agony to the harsh lives of Iraqi farmers and raising the question of who is really behind the fires?



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By Dana Taib Menmy for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.