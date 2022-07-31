2022/07/31 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Denmark contributes up to $7.5m to Iraq's transition to stability, security and recovery Denmark has reconfirmed its commitment to strengthening Security Sector Reform in Iraq by in 2022 providing approximately $US 1.6 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq.In total, Denmark plans to contribute up to $US 7.5 million until 2025.[…]

read more Denmark contributes up to $7.5m to Iraqi Security first appeared on Iraq Business News.