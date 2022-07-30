Jerome Segal Announces He is Challenging Biden for 2024 Presidential Nomination

2022/07/31 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East expert, Jerome Segal, has announced that he will challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination for President in 2024.Segal is the author of a new book, “The Olive Branch From Palestine: The Palestinian Declaration of Independence and the Path Out of the Current Impasse” (with a foreword by Noam Chomsky) – and is one of the few analysts who believe that now is the time to move forcefully to bring the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to a close, by taking the issue to the United Nations for resolution.In 1987 Segal was part of the first Jewish-American delegation to go to Tunis to open dialogue with Arafat and the PLO.Subsequently, he founded The Jewish Peace Lobby, which preceded J-Street by 18 years.Biden’s trip was, for Dr.Segal, the decisive event.He said:“My decision was triggered by Joe Biden’s trip to the middle east.In particular by his saying to the Palestinians:“I know that the goal of the two-state [solution] seems far away .So even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians and the Israelis closer together.”“And then, after making clear that the Palestinians are of low priority, he travels to Saudi Arabia, to bump fists, in an effort to get the Saudis to abandon a commitment they made to the Palestinians and instead open normal relations with Israeli without Israel having reached a peace agreement with the Palestinians that provides for an independent Palestinian state.This is motivated by Biden’s approach to Iran.”In his new book, Segal argues that Iran’s support for anti-Israel terrorist organizations would come to an end, if Israel reached a just peace with the Palestinians.He maintains that the Israeli national security establishment is blind to the linkage.He said the same of Biden’s policy:“All of this is predicated on the necessity of confronting Iran, an utterly limited understanding of our options in the middle east, and American values and interests.”“Biden’s dismissive attitude towards the Palestinians reveals his failure to understand that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains at the heart of the dynamics of the whole region.Were Israel to make a just peace with the Palestinians, the Iranians would respect that deal, and cease support for Hamas and Islamic Jihad if they continued violence against Israel.”Segal does not believe a negotiated peace between Israel and the Palestinians is possible.He has an alternative: a UN-drafted peace agreement.In 2012, Segal, with former Israeli Foreign Minister, Shlomo ben-Ami; former European Union top diplomat, Javier Solana; and Nobel Prize Winner, Thomas C.Schelling, published a plan for a new middle east peace process, called UNSCOP-2, to replace the defunct Oslo process.Rather than negotiations, UNSCOP-2 looks to the General Assembly to establish a commission to draft a full end of conflict proposal, as was done in 1947, which would then be put to referendums of both peoples.Segal has discussed this, at length, with Iranian officials and has found them supportive.In a recent essay in the Palestinian press he urged the Palestinians to take steps for the convening of a Special Session of the UN General Assembly to launch the UNSCOP-2 process, without coordinating their actions with the Biden administration and over Israeli government objections.Segal came to international attention in 1988 when his writings were widely seen as the catalyst for the Palestinian Declaration of Independence, within which the PLO re-defined Palestinian nationalism by basing their state of the 1947 Partition Resolution which called for two-states, one Arab and one Jewish.(Robert Pear, “Jewish Father for Palestinian State?, New York Times, August 24, 1988) https://www.nytimes.com/1988/08/24/us/washington-talk-foreign-affairs-jewish-father-for-palestinian-state.htmlIn 2020 Segal was the Presidential candidate of The Bread and Roses Party of Maryland, prior to returning to the Democratic Party.See: www.SegalforPresident.orgIn 2018, as a Democrat, he challenged Senator Ben Cardin in the Maryland primary.Among six challengers, he came in second, with over 20,000 votes.His campaign received almost no press coverage, although it was the first time in American political history that a sitting member of Congress was “primaried” because of his backing of AIPAC and a rightwing Israeli government.Segal put over 1.5 million dollars of his own money into the contest.For interviews with Dr.Segal, contact him at 445-216-3846 or at Jsegal@BreadandRoses.USAuthorized by Segal for PresidentJerome M.SegalSegal for Presdent+1 415-216-3846JSegal@BreadandRoses.US

You just read:

News Provided By

July 30, 2022, 22:18 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release