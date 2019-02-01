Large US military convoy enters Syria from Iraq (video)

2019/02/01 | 10:59
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A large U.S. military convoy entered Syria this week from neighboring Iraq, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday morning.
According to the SOHR report, the U.S. military convoy entered Syria through the Semalka Crossing that links Iraqi Kurdistan with Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.
As shown in the video below, the U.S. military convoy consisted of dozens of trucks that were destined for Syria:
