Salih calls to keep Iraq away from regional conflicts

2019/06/03 | 13:55







During a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Joey Hood, Salih called for establishing a stable regional system based on joint security, respecting sovereignty and refraining from meddling in the affairs of other countries.







“The Iraqi stance from regional crisis stems from its commitment to its national policies,” Salih said.







He also highlighted the need to build balanced ties with all countries based on the respect of sovereignty and mutual interests, adding that Iraq has been keen on following constructive dialogue in tackling regional crises.



