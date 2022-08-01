Clothed appearance: when the power is in the dress

2022/08/01 | 16:04 - Source: Iraq News

Paola Farina - founder of Paola Farina Styling.



Ph.



Silvia Campagna

A client during a color analysis consultation

A dress can influence our attitude and behaviors.



We do not know about it, but our brain does.

Clothes are a fundamental part of an individual’s public image.



They can say a lot about us, whether we want or not.”

— Paola Farina

MILANO, ITALY, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a very simple concept that, we have probable experienced in our life.



Clothing, right or wrong, can influence our way of being.



When we wear something, we do not feel at ease with, maybe to follow the trend, we inevitable have the sensation to be awkward and insecure.The problem is that we tend to project our perceptions even externally, through gestures, posture and attitude, transmitting our own distress to others.



However, what we wear do not just affect how we see ourselves.



The clothes influence also others’ perception about us.



This clothing’s power is connected to evolutionary and cultural issues.PERSONAL IMAGE AND CLOTHED APPEARANCEThe bond between clothes and personality arises from the fact that they are founding part of our personal image.



In the perception of our image (when we look at the mirror, with clothes on) and of others (during social life), what we see is influenced by the sum of the body and clothes’ image.



It is impossible separate the concept of physical image/identity from clothing (1), our personal image is the first filter we put between ourselves and others.



It is the means by which a stranger acquires information about us.By looking at colors and clothing, others are able to categorize us.



The reason is related to the way our brain processes the information it receives.



The processes of information’s elaboration take place on an unconscious level, in what is known as “primitive brain”.As the name suggests, the primitive brain is the primal core that underlies our thinking and action skills’ functioning.



It developed in the olden days, where swift decision was the turning point between life and death.The brain is a data processor that receives millions of information per second.



If it had to give the same importance to all of them, even the smallest and tiniest decision would take an infinite amount of time to be taken.This is why the primitive brain kicks in, which allows to take decisions in very short time, most of times unconsciously.



This because the primitive brain has elaborated a series of strategies and simplifications that exploit memory in order to evaluate the environment and circumstances.CLOTHING AS A CULTURE CODEIn these processes, marked by memory and experience, culture is an essential part.



And clothes are integral part of culture.



Clothes are not only the means that we use to preserve ourselves from cold or heat, but they have been used to communicate and obtain information on an individual’s social position since ancient times.



(2)The information’s transmission regarding a personal status of people can happen clearly, the personal stylist Paola Farina explains, through clothes and symbolic items like, for example, in religious or powerful men’s case; but also implicitly, through the materials’ wealth.



And the clothes keep this function even today.Clothing style is a very important factor in asserting our personality.



Therefore, it is fundamental to know how to choose carefully what to wear in any occasion.



Even not paying any attention to the way of dressing can tell something about us! However, it is often difficult for some people to choose the clothing that can suit their lifestyle at best.



For this kind of people, a personal stylist could be the perfect solution, and you do not have to be a celebrity to get one.HOW CAN A PERSONAL STYLIST HELP US?Asserting our personality also means revising our wardrobe and adding outfits that improve our personal style, Paola Farina explains.



A personal stylist can help stand out from the crowd with the perfect clothing style.



A personal stylist is first and foremost a fashion stylist, but be careful it is not about making or creating new models.



On the contrary, it will be a question of identifying, using ingenuity, the type of outfit and accessories a person needs for each of its trips, whatever they may be.ABOUT PAOLA FARINA: Always passionate about fashion, Paola Farina graduated from classical studies before winning a scholarship to attend Image Fashion & Communication, the first Italian institute for the training of professional editors and stylists.



She collaborates with different groups like Mondadori and Condé Nast and companies as Coin and Deutsche Bank.



After getting a degree in Communication Sciences, Paola Farina is hired by Rai.



Then, she deals with corporate communication for companies such as Sky and Elsevier.



She is also attending a master's degree in Luxury Goods at Milan Politecnico and today she is an image consultant and personal stylist for individuals and companies with a certification from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.------------------------(1) Source: Vicenzi G., (2018), L’abito non mente.(2) Source: Bell, E.



L., (1991), Adult’s perception of male garment style, Clothing & Textiles research Journal.

Eleonora AngiolettiHead of PR & Celebrity relations @ Paola Farina Styling

